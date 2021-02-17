[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Feb. 17, 2021: Seasonally driven menu coming to Allen Street

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Bidwell coming to Allentown

It takes nerve to walk into CraftBar in Manhattan with nothing more than pizzeria work on your resume and ask to join the team.

That’s what Matthew Gunther did in 2011. Three days of herb-picking and precision chive-chopping later, he had a job. Gunther would spend years laboring in some of New York City’s top kitchens, working his way up to sous chef at Gramercy Tavern, and opening Gabriel Kreuther.

Then he and his wife, Courtney, decided to come home to Buffalo, where raising a family and opening a restaurant seemed more possible. The concept: A nine-course locally sourced tasting menu that shifts with the seasons.

It takes nerve to put out your dream work in your dream format and find out if it’s commercially viable. “I think it's a matter of making the food taste good, obviously, but it’s also about making people feel comfortable,” Gunther said.

Bidwell will take shape at 242 Allen St., which was last Allen Street Poutine. That’s already a restaurant space, but with all their inspections ahead of them, the Gunthers are simply aiming for 2021.