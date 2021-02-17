[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Feb. 17, 2021: Seasonally driven menu coming to Allen Street

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Feb. 17, 2021
Bidwell coming to Allentown
It takes nerve to walk into CraftBar in Manhattan with nothing more than pizzeria work on your resume and ask to join the team.
That’s what Matthew Gunther did in 2011. Three days of herb-picking and precision chive-chopping later, he had a job. Gunther would spend years laboring in some of New York City’s top kitchens, working his way up to sous chef at Gramercy Tavern, and opening Gabriel Kreuther.
Then he and his wife, Courtney, decided to come home to Buffalo, where raising a family and opening a restaurant seemed more possible. The concept: A nine-course locally sourced tasting menu that shifts with the seasons.
It takes nerve to put out your dream work in your dream format and find out if it’s commercially viable. “I think it's a matter of making the food taste good, obviously, but it’s also about making people feel comfortable,” Gunther said.
Bidwell will take shape at 242 Allen St., which was last Allen Street Poutine. That’s already a restaurant space, but with all their inspections ahead of them, the Gunthers are simply aiming for 2021.
Their restaurant inspirations include Contra and Momofuku Ko in New York City. One seating a night, in an intimate 12-seat room. Three nights a week. Just Matthew and Courtney, at first.
The Gunthers have been a couple since they were 16. He attended Williamsville South High School, she Williamsville North, and they both graduated in 2005. Last year, the high school sweethearts came home with their son, Ezra, who’s 2 now.
The supply of locally grown vegetables and animals has diversified greatly in the last decade. Farmers and chefs have encouraged each other, and hoop houses that allow fresh greens in the snow.
Locally centered year-round “sounds like it’s a challenge, but I think it's something that we can definitely rise to meet,” Courtney Gunther said. “In some ways, imposing that kind of creative constraints on ourselves is just part of what keeps you interesting and keeps it exciting.”
Sample menu: Snacks (crispy maitake mushroom, buttermilk; ﬂaky roti, green curry, herbs; asparagus tart miso, tarragon). Bread (house sourdough, cultured butter). Plates (savory roasted shiitake, salsa verde, cured egg; smoked trout, dill broth, mustard, rye; carrot ravioli, foie gras, chicken sausage, toasted oats, green garlic). Desserts (sweet buckwheat cake, sweet cream, honey; dark chocolate cookie, sea salt).
DINING REVIEWS
Southern Junction: Barbecue Texas style means beef brisket, pork ribs, and hot links, and no place in the 716 does those better than Southern Junction, the year-old takeout-only spot on Chandler Street. Ryan Fernandez sells out most weeks, so get your orders in after Tuesday's weekly menu post on Facebook, and don't forget to check the Indian-inflected dishes like barbacurry and smoky chicken tikka. Read more
Next week: Taste of Nepal: Take a journey to Kathmandu without need of a passport at Taste of Nepal, in Niagara Falls. My first experience with a full-fledged Nepalese restaurant taught me that much overlaps with Indian cuisine -- biryanis, flatbreads, curries -- but delicious, distinctive differences worth discovering abound. Read more
OPENINGS
Marco's makes it back: Marco's Italian Restaurant, 1085 Niagara St., has reopened its dining room. Now serving its Italian-American favorites like fava beans and spinach, and West Side pie -- just sauce and Romano cheese -- 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Read more
North Tonawanda Spot: Spot Coffee's newest location, 54 Webster St., in North Tonawanda, started pouring last week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The building is also slated to become home to El Gringo Mexican Cantina later this year. Read more
Exit 2 returns: The popular Tonawanda family restaurant, just off Exit 2 of the I-290 at 3191 Eggert Road, will be open Tuesday through Saturday at 4 p.m., with reservations accepted at 716-837-2523. Read more
Hollow Bistro lights up: The dining room is open again at the Asian-inflected restaurant in Clarence, with its full array of comfort food, burgers, and Lenten fish fries. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Does the closing of Hotel Henry mean that its restaurant, 100 Acres, is gone forever? I still dream of those crispy potatoes.
--Bill Janikowski, Buffalo
A: Maybe, but I have some good news for you and the other folks who've asked. Those potatoes -- smashed creamers fried to an audible crunch and served with Calabrian chile aioli -- can be found, along with former 100 Acres chef Mike Thill, at Grange Community Kitchen in Hamburg.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.