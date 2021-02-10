[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Feb. 10, 2021: The best tandoori chicken in town

“Now we have actually diversified these skill sets, and given responsibilities to other people,” Chithambaram explained. “Now you could say, coming from a bank, you already know about running projects. Yes, true, but cooking was different – it’s not like a technology project.”

Before the pandemic, the restaurant that had started so its owners didn’t have to drive to Toronto had turned that dynamic around. “Toronto was coming to us,” and Pittsburgh, too, Chithambaram said.

They came for dishes like ennai kathirikkai, plum-sized eggplants stuffed with spices and braised in a sour tamarind-garlic gravy ($12), nattu kozhi fry ($15), deep-fried Cornish hen tossed with curry leaves and peppercorns, and the best tandoori chicken I've ever had ($20 full).

Now things are harder. Without aid from state or federal governments to help with the bills, like so many other local restaurants, Nellai’s owners aren’t sure they will see another anniversary.

“The whole industry was suffering and it's still suffering,” Chithambaram said. As vaccinations continue, and business aid is considered in Congress, he hopes 2021 will have a happier ending.

“We’re going to do the best we can,” he said. “We know that the people who come enjoy what we do.”