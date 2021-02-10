[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Feb. 10, 2021: The best tandoori chicken in town

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Feb. 10, 2021
Learning on the fly in Clarence
Not until meeting Kalimuthu Chithambaram did it strike me how much local fans of Indian cuisine have to thank local banks for adding to local restaurant diversity.
Chithambaram, a technology manager for a bank, opened Nellai Banana Leaf two years ago with partner Anthony Kulandairaj. Tired of going to Toronto for the Chettinad-style dishes from their home state of Tamil Nadu, they decided to open their own restaurant in Clarence.
That made it at least the third Indian restaurant in town, by my count, where banking employees from India helped start restaurants to make what they wanted to eat.
The restaurant celebrates its second anniversary Saturday and Sunday, with a special 15-item luncheon, in vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions, served on a banana leaf. (The name of the restaurant refers to the Tamil Nadu tradition of serving meals on the leaves, though in Clarence they usually use plates.)
As rookie owners, they had lots to learn. When Nellai’s original chef had to leave for family reasons, they realized having one person as the recipe repository was risky business.
“Now we have actually diversified these skill sets, and given responsibilities to other people,” Chithambaram explained. “Now you could say, coming from a bank, you already know about running projects. Yes, true, but cooking was different – it’s not like a technology project.”
Before the pandemic, the restaurant that had started so its owners didn’t have to drive to Toronto had turned that dynamic around. “Toronto was coming to us,” and Pittsburgh, too, Chithambaram said.
They came for dishes like ennai kathirikkai, plum-sized eggplants stuffed with spices and braised in a sour tamarind-garlic gravy ($12), nattu kozhi fry ($15), deep-fried Cornish hen tossed with curry leaves and peppercorns, and the best tandoori chicken I've ever had ($20 full).
Now things are harder. Without aid from state or federal governments to help with the bills, like so many other local restaurants, Nellai’s owners aren’t sure they will see another anniversary.
“The whole industry was suffering and it's still suffering,” Chithambaram said. As vaccinations continue, and business aid is considered in Congress, he hopes 2021 will have a happier ending.
“We’re going to do the best we can,” he said. “We know that the people who come enjoy what we do.”
Hours: Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; dinner 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Phone: 716-276-3786.
This week, Chef Darian Bryan is making oxtail with rice and beans, a Jamaican staple that Gabe Davis can't get enough of. Bonus points: you can use your Instant Pot! Watch the video and get the recipe >>
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
DINING REVIEWS
Campfire Grill: There’s nothing wrong with plain pancakes, but if you’re feeling like taking breakfast out for a spin, Campfire Grill has you covered. Cinnamon roll pancakes, crunchy French toast, and deep-fried berry-and-cream-cheese sticks rolled in cinnamon sugar are just some of the creative offerings at this Depew breakfast-and-lunch spot. Read more
Next week: Southern Junction: At his takeout-only spot on Chandler Street, Ryan Fernandez is dishing up remarkable Texas-style barbecue with Indian influences soaking in. That’s what happens when you’re born in Kerala, India, but grow up in Austin, falling in love with what happens when you cook meat with wood, low and slow.
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Aloha Krab in Galleria: The former Bar Louie space at the Walden Galleria opens today as a Cajun seafood boil restaurant. Called Aloha Krab, it’ll occupy the 5,800-square-foot spot in the restaurant row on the north side of the complex.
The format has diners choose a helping of seafood, one or more of crab, lobster, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels and crawfish. Then they pick a spice level and butter style, like garlic butter of Cajun spice. Other dishes available include fried seafood baskets, po’boy sandwiches, and hush puppies.
The Cajun seafood restaurant chain currently operates four restaurant locations across three states including Maryland (Fredrick), New Jersey (Watchung), and New York (Saint Albans and Jamaica). Walden Galleria is among 18 new Aloha Krab restaurant locations that are planning to open in 2021 throughout New York and New Jersey.
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Phone: 716- 681-1222.
800 Maple returns: The Amherst fine-dining restaurant brings its dining room back online today, in addition to takeout business. Just in time to start taking reservations for Valentine’s Day, both brunch and dinner. Call 716-688-5800.
Proud of Paula’s: Paula’s Donuts was knighted the best doughnut in New York State by Food & Wine magazine. The magazine, which picked a best-in-show shop in every state, singled out Paula's cannoli doughnut, but added that "pretty much everything they make is worth fawning over."
Paula's first offered the cannoli doughnut in 2019 to raise money for Hospice, but quickly sold out. Now it’s available daily. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Have ordered our King Cake, now I'm looking for suggestions of where, locally, we can find and order takeout New Orleans (one of our favorite cities!) style, for our family Mardi Gras feast.
--Ann K. Lupo
A: I'd head over to toutantbuffalo.com, and goggle at their crawfish etouffee, pork rinds with pimento cheese, housemade smoked andouille sausage and lots more, all available curbside at 437 Ellicott St. Drinks include a bottle of stout brewed with its should-be-famous bananas Foster. Searching for that Central Grocery style muffaletta? Chester's Cajun Grill, 310 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, has a massive answer to that question, along with blackened catfish po'boys, debris (pot roast and gravy) po'boys, and hurricanes by the gallon, literally.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.