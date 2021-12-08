[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Dec. 8, 2021: Bigger, better Sophia's coming next year

Today Sophia’s seats 43, including the bar. Once the new place opens next year, it’ll hold 165, he said. Plus a deck that can hold another 100 on season.

The expansion project represents a bounce back from a tough time, when regulars showed up no matter what and kept Sophia’s going, Doherty said.

“If it wasn't for our regulars, we'd probably be having a different conversation right now,” said Doherty.

He gave thanks to “the diehards, and the people that just want to try it, waiting in line in the cold,” he said. “It's beyond my comprehension almost sometimes. They just wait, and God bless them,” he said.

“Without them, there's no us. I need them more than they need me. That's a fact.”