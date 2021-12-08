[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Dec. 8, 2021: Bigger, better Sophia's coming next year

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Dec. 8, 2021
Sophia's moving a block away
Especially since Guy Fieri’s televised visit aired in 2010, the Military Road family restaurant Sophia’s has been known for satisfying breakfasts, and the line of customers waiting for a table.
Wait a few months, and that line will be history. Sophia’s is moving to a new spot next year that can hold almost four times as many diners. And it’s only a block away.
“We were able to make a deal, and I've been working on it for about 11 months now,” said Sophia’s owner Sam Doherty, whose mother opened the restaurant at 749 Military Road in 1981.
“We have a lot more work to do,” Doherty said, “but it's definitely going to be able to accommodate a lot of the people that are unhappy with the waits.”
In the meantime, Doherty is going to open on Sundays again at the original place, making the hours 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
A block south, at 715 Military Road, Doherty is putting together a restaurant built for crowds. The structure was last Catch 22 Bar and Grill before going dark for several years.
Today Sophia’s seats 43, including the bar. Once the new place opens next year, it’ll hold 165, he said. Plus a deck that can hold another 100 on season.
The expansion project represents a bounce back from a tough time, when regulars showed up no matter what and kept Sophia’s going, Doherty said.
“If it wasn't for our regulars, we'd probably be having a different conversation right now,” said Doherty.
He gave thanks to “the diehards, and the people that just want to try it, waiting in line in the cold,” he said. “It's beyond my comprehension almost sometimes. They just wait, and God bless them,” he said.
“Without them, there's no us. I need them more than they need me. That's a fact.”
DINING REVIEWS
Next week: Ristorante Lombardo: There's not many places left that can offer the wrapped-in-velvet luxury experience of Ristorante Lombardo. On Hertel Avenue, the fine dining veteran still offers expert servers you can trust with your evening, and the deepest bench of Italian vintages in Buffalo, with food to match. Read more
Subsequently, The Mansard: Career restaurateurs Mike and Becky Morgan took over from Steve and Sherri Molisani in 2019, bringing the 46-year-old restaurant into the present day while respecting the past. Chicken Jerome is still on the menu, but so are seated rare ahi tuna tacos and a butternut squash and cherry risotto that advances the cause of having dessert first. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Magic Bear beer in Larkinville: Magic Bear Beer Cellar opened on Dec. 3 in Larkinville, offering draft and bottled beer selections with a few snacks and charcuterie boards. Non-alcoholic beverages, ciders, seltxers, and more are on offer.
It’s the first retail space in Millrace Commons, 799 Seneca St., Suite B.
Owner Craig Altobello is a certified cicerone – like a sommelier for beer – who will host classes and events, including beer tastings, pairings, and brewer meet-and-greets.
Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Read more
Shalimar BBQ in Amherst: In Amherst, Shalimar BBQ has replaced Namaste at 224 Plaza Drive, in the plaza at Hopkins and Klein.
Shalimar offers an all-day menu loaded with Pakistani and Indian cuisine, plus some wildcards like Chinese and Thai dishes. Hankering for tawa keema ($14.99), a spicy minced chicken dish with ginger, garlic, and griddled bread for breakfast? Shalimar has you covered. Read more
More Cookies & Cream: Sweets shop Cookies & Cream opened its third location on Nov. 28, in the heart of the Elmwood Village.
The building at 929 Elmwood Ave. was most recently Nine29, a gastropub, and Mezza, Lebanese restaurant. But in the 1980s and 1990s it was an ice cream parlor, Elmwood Soda Bar.
“This space was meant for ice cream,” said partner Peter Scarcello. “We’ve reclaimed all of the building’s nostalgia and embraced its rich history.”
It’ll be open 2 p.m.-9 p.m. daily. Cookies & Cream is also open at 2114 Seneca St., and inside Charlie’s Boat Yard, 1111 Fuhrmann Blvd. Read more
Gate House Grill closing: Clarence’s Gate House Grill, 8220 Main St., will be closing after service on Dec. 30.
Owners Jackie and Darren Kenner, who opened the restaurant in 2005, chose retirement over renewing their lease, they announced on Facebook.
“Please make sure you join us throughout the next few weeks and use any saved gift cards,” they said. “We appreciate all of the well wishes.” Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I am hosting our January book club. The main supporting character is a Black woman, and it takes place in the south. I would like to serve some quintessential southern home cooking.
--Mary Domanski, West Seneca
A: Brothers Restaurant, 475 Ellicott St., Ike & BG's, 1646 Genesee St. and 56 Niagara St downtown, Je Ne Sais Quoi, 1633 Hertel Ave. are all excellent options. (Note: Je Ne Sais Quoi closes Dec. 17-Jan. 7.)
