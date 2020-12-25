[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Dec. 25, 2020: 'The 12 Days of Christmas,' Buffalo style

BY ANDREW GALARNEAU
Dec. 25, 2020
'Five bowls of wings'
This is a Christmas like no other, and I wanted to gather in a well-cocktailed room and sing around a piano with friends so bad it hurt. But since parties are not recommended these days, my friend Joseph Leta and I present this instead.
I told Joe I had an idea for "The 12 Days of Christmas," Buffalo style, but didn’t have time to work on it. With the crucial assistance of Kilissa Cissoko, a Buffalo Public Schools teacher who is such a pro she turned a Sunday afternoon cold call into a finished track in 3 1/2 hours.
I hope you enjoy this Christmas card to Buffalo. See you in 2021. The regular [BN] Food & Drink newsletter returns Jan. 6.
Inside WNY’s neighborhood shopping districts
Buffalo Magazine embarked on a 10-week series that explores the distinct personalities of our region’s shop local scenes, from Lewiston to the Five Points pocket on Buffalo’s West Side to Ellicottville, and the passionate people behind them.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.