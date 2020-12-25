[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Dec. 25, 2020: 'The 12 Days of Christmas,' Buffalo style

BY ANDREW GALARNEAU

Dec. 25, 2020

'Five bowls of wings'

This is a Christmas like no other, and I wanted to gather in a well-cocktailed room and sing around a piano with friends so bad it hurt. But since parties are not recommended these days, my friend Joseph Leta and I present this instead.

I told Joe I had an idea for "The 12 Days of Christmas," Buffalo style, but didn’t have time to work on it. With the crucial assistance of Kilissa Cissoko, a Buffalo Public Schools teacher who is such a pro she turned a Sunday afternoon cold call into a finished track in 3 1/2 hours.

I hope you enjoy this Christmas card to Buffalo. See you in 2021. The regular [BN] Food & Drink newsletter returns Jan. 6.

Inside WNY’s neighborhood shopping districts