[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Aug. 11, 2021: BiscuitLife makes a comeback in Basom

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Aug. 11, 2021
BiscuitLife finds a way to keep baking
BiscuitLife has a new lease on life.
Partly because of the reaction they got after announcing a farewell to customers last week, Ryan and Melissa Adasme have decided to keep running Biscuitlife, their South Carolina style biscuit restaurant on the Tonawanda Reservation in Basom.
Shorter hours – 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Sunday – and other changes will help them keep going, Ryan Adasme said.
The Adasmes started the restaurant about a year ago, at 941 Bloomingdale Road, on the Tonawanda Reservation. Selling scratch buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken sandwiches, and sausage gravy, they built up a loyal customer base, but ran into production problems.
The complications of running a restaurant on generator power while trying to avoid presenting customers with hour-long waits were daunting. So last week the Adamses said they would serve two more weekends, and wrap up.
Last weekend, their customers were so supportive that the couple decided to change their business to fit their capacity, and keep going.
“Everybody was just really kind of accepting of the fact that we were trying to take care of ourselves,” he said. “That meant a lot to us, because we are the hardest on ourselves, in terms of, you know, just trying to trying to be the best that we can.”
There’s no more phone orders, you just have to get in line. Orders of 20 biscuits or more and whole chocolate chess pies are pre-order only, and sausage gravy is Sunday only.
“Ultimately, Melissa decided to stay with this, because she can work part-time hours," Ryan Adamse said. "And the way we're doing it now, she can work part-time hours and essentially make full-time wages, which is about as much as she can handle.”
The Adasmes appreciate that they seem to have made a mark in the community, he said.
“We certainly found out there were people out there that care about us. And not just the biscuits.”
DINING REVIEWS
As Evi Turkish Cuisine: Consider a journey to Rochester for a glimpse of the glories of Turkish cuisine. As Evi is the closest place Buffalonians can enjoy made-to-order breads like the beef-and-pepper topped lahmacun, and pides, dough canoes carrying payloads of cheese, eggs, mushrooms, and sausage. Iskender kabab, shaved spiced beef on a bed of toasted pita croutons, covered with tomato-chile sauce, drenched in melted butter, and served with yogurt and grilled peppers, is arguably worth the trip. Read more
Marble + Rye: While the Genesee Street restaurant was only doing takeout, it got a spiffed-up interior, and a new approach to dining. Instead of aiming for a full-fledged farm-to-table restaurant with a dozen changing entrees, Marble + Rye now focuses on a smaller number of show-stoppers honed over time. They include one of the city's leading cheeseburgers, built on locally-raised grass-fed beef, cheese-crisp-rimmed Detroit-style pizzas, and a decadent grasshopper cocktail from one of the top mixologists in Buffalo. Read 2020 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Aunt Robin's Diner: Robin Finsterbach took over the diner where she was cooking in 2014, and renamed it Aunt Robin's Diner. At 3580 Walden Ave., Lancaster, its sausage gravy, pancakes, and macaroni and cheese were reknowned. But it was also known for food it didn't sell. Year after year, Robin's gave away free meals on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas, literally giving back to the community in a tangible and delicious way. Its last service will be a free spaghetti dinner ("no questions asked") on Thursday, available to people who have reserved one. Read more
Bayou to Mr. Bill's: The Bayou, a New Orleans-inspired bar-restaurant in Cheektowaga, is moving into the former Mr. Bill's, at 1500 Cleveland Drive, which closed in 2019.
Owner Michael Rottger, who debuted the Bayou on March 13, 2020, at 142 French Road, said he hopes to begin serving from the new spot in September.
"It's exactly what we needed," Rottger said. "A bigger bar, bigger dining room, and a bigger prep kitchen – it's perfect for where we're going." - Ben Tsujimoto
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
No pizza at Santasiero's: An eagle-eyed fan of Santasiero's, the venerable spaghetti parlor at 1329 Niagara St., snapped a photo of Santasiero's sign bearing a new "DETROIT-STYLE PIZZA" banner.
Sorry, slicehounds: it was a temporary cosmetic change, lasting only long enough for a commercial to be filmed. Santasiero's owner John Brands Jr. said he lent the premises to Jet's Pizza for a photo session.
Santasiero's is open for takeout, and dine in with a reservation, Brands said. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Is there any place in Buffalo to eat real tapas?
--Javier Bustillos, Buffalo
A: The answer is no and yes.
As in the classic Spanish bar food dishes you enjoyed in Barcelona, in a group? No. Aro (RIP) was it.
The good news is, patatas bravas has broken through on numerous menus, like The Little Club, Marble + Rye, Waxlight Bar a Vin, and others.
Of those, Waxlight has the closest thing to a tapas menu, in spirit. A dozen diverse dishes under $10 on the menu of the most creative restaurant in town gives classic tapas a run for the money.
Examples from a recent menu include roast chicken potato chips ($5), Spanish anchovy, pan con tomate ($4), bomba rice and bacalao arancini, pickle & piquillo salsa ($8), smoked hakurei turnip ($5), grilled mussel skewer ($8), pickled farm vegetables in escabeche, olive, green almond, black garlic ($8), and cold fried chicken, caviar creme fraiche ($10).
