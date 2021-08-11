[BN] Food & Drink newsletter for Aug. 11, 2021: BiscuitLife makes a comeback in Basom

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 11, 2021

BiscuitLife finds a way to keep baking

BiscuitLife has a new lease on life.

Partly because of the reaction they got after announcing a farewell to customers last week, Ryan and Melissa Adasme have decided to keep running Biscuitlife, their South Carolina style biscuit restaurant on the Tonawanda Reservation in Basom.

Shorter hours – 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday and Sunday – and other changes will help them keep going, Ryan Adasme said.

The Adasmes started the restaurant about a year ago, at 941 Bloomingdale Road, on the Tonawanda Reservation. Selling scratch buttermilk biscuits, fried chicken sandwiches, and sausage gravy, they built up a loyal customer base, but ran into production problems.

The complications of running a restaurant on generator power while trying to avoid presenting customers with hour-long waits were daunting. So last week the Adamses said they would serve two more weekends, and wrap up.

Last weekend, their customers were so supportive that the couple decided to change their business to fit their capacity, and keep going.