[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 9, 2022: Inizio rises from the flames

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Feb. 9, 2022
A reopening on Elmwood Avenue
When Michael Gibney reopened his Elmwood Avenue fresh-pasta parlor Inizio in January, after four months closed by fire, it almost felt like opening for the first time in 2019, he said.
Except better, in one significant way: “People are glad we’re back,” he said.
Since the Jan. 26 kickoff, the restaurant at 534 Elmwood Ave. has been gratifyingly busy. The current menu offers newcomers like bucatini polpo “laziale” with octopus, guanciale, and spicy tomato ($26), and standards like creste di gallo in pink vodka sauce with fresh basil ($21).
“We received tons of emails and phone calls, wondering when we would get back open, wishing us well,” said Gibney. Then fans of his restaurant put their money where their mouths were.
The wait was so long partly because the process of getting a replacement restaurant hood system installed and inspected dragged on, he said. Shipping difficulties required him to park a crane in front of his restaurant to move equipment onto its roof on two separate days.
But now that the pasta’s flowing again, Gibney and his team can get back to feeding the neighbors, and feeling the love.
“The community has demonstrated that they're really happy that we're more back in action,” Gibney said. “We didn't suffer from that particular variety of stress this time around.”
Hours: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-424-1008.
DINING REVIEWS
Gigi's Cucina Povera: The name of Mary Ann Giordano's restaurant refers to a style of Italian survival cooking that kept communities alive in hard times. Though chef-owner Giordano's business has struggled, along with almost every other Buffalo restaurateur, the dishes her crew is serving up are the stuff of celebration con gusto. Get the cardoons, greens, and polenta, surely, but lamb lovers should also see if lamb chops "scotta ditta" are available to grab. Read more
Red Pepper: General Tso's chicken conquered my teenage palate, but when reviewing restaurants, I put Chinese-American cuisine aside to focus on rarer strains of Chinese cuisine. A recent stop at Marten Tu's Red Pepper, 3910 Maple Road, made me realize how much I missed the sweet and sticky side of the menu, along with Vietnamese classics like roast duck noodle soup with cilantro.
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Pizza Hut returning: Industrial restaurant juggernaut Pizza Hut will be returning to Western New York, the company announced last week.
Area Pizza Huts closed in 2020. But 10 stores are expected to reopen by the end of this year, the announcement said. The specific locations have not been announced.
Presently, Pizza Hut fans can't get their favorite pies without driving to Rochester, or Erie, Pa.
As historian Steve Cichon noted: "When Pizza Hut opened its first Buffalo-area location on Niagara Falls Boulevard just north of Maple Road in 1969, there were only 62 pizza joints in Buffalo. Thirty years later, there were nearly 300 pizza places – and 35 Pizza Hut locations in Erie and Niagara Counties." Read more
Southtowns Burmese: Lime House, at 424 Evans St., has been offering Burmese and Thai cuisine, ramen soup, and sushi since 2017. On Feb. 8, the restaurant announced that it would open a second location at 5 Lake St., Hamburg. The building was last Kitchen 32, a meal service operation. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Just for fun I started out the New Year having lunch from a different restaurant each day, starting with the next letter of the alphabet. (My two longtime lunch buddies retired at the end of 2021 – so I was looking for a distraction.)
Many restaurants are closed or don’t open until 4 pm – so I’ve pretty much kept to casual/fast food venues. Close to work locations were appealing, but interestingly some “letters” were a more limited selection than I would have imagined.
I did get stymied at “Q” and now again at “X.”
In your massive Rolodex of places to eat – are there any WNY restaurants that begin with a “Q” or an “X”?
If not, I may need to modify the parameters and settle for Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, and Extreme Pizza.
--David, Buffalo
A: I have one good answer for you: Xi An Gourmet, a Chinese Chinese place at 15 Willow Ridge Drive, Amherst, right off of Niagara Falls Blvd.
I last reviewed the place in January 2018 but I drove by last week, and they’re open for lunch, though possibly takeout only. In addition to seafood and vegetable dishes, Xi An has a strong battalion of lamb dishes, from lamb soup with homemade bread ($7.45) and roasted lamb ribs ($16.95) right up to roasted lamb leg ($44.95).
So far I've come up blank on Q. I would’ve thought there was a Queen City Diner someplace, but nope. Let’s ask everybody. Who wants to settle for Dairy Queen as a lame answer to your quixotic quest?
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.