[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 9, 2022: Inizio rises from the flames

Southtowns Burmese: Lime House, at 424 Evans St., has been offering Burmese and Thai cuisine, ramen soup, and sushi since 2017. On Feb. 8, the restaurant announced that it would open a second location at 5 Lake St., Hamburg. The building was last Kitchen 32, a meal service operation. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Just for fun I started out the New Year having lunch from a different restaurant each day, starting with the next letter of the alphabet. (My two longtime lunch buddies retired at the end of 2021 – so I was looking for a distraction.)

Many restaurants are closed or don’t open until 4 pm – so I’ve pretty much kept to casual/fast food venues. Close to work locations were appealing, but interestingly some “letters” were a more limited selection than I would have imagined.

I did get stymied at “Q” and now again at “X.”

In your massive Rolodex of places to eat – are there any WNY restaurants that begin with a “Q” or an “X”?