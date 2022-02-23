[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 23, 2022: Margaritas, more seats at new Left Coast Taco

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Left Coast Taco steps up East Aurora presence

Nathan Root spent his teens and early 20s enjoying the taco culture of San Diego and Los Angeles.

“Me and my friends, we didn't have much money,” Root said, “but we could go down to the Mexican market, buy a bag of fresh tortillas and a bunch of marinated meat, go home and go at it.”

He met his future wife, Chelsea, in Los Angeles, and followed her back to Orchard Park. Which is how Left Coast Taco came to life in a former East Aurora pizzeria in 2018.

On Tuesday, Left Coast Taco took a big step forward, opening with a bar and three times the seats at 54 Elm St., East Aurora. The new spot, right off the village’s main drag next to Elm Street Bakery, was formerly Pet Project.