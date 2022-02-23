[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 23, 2022: Margaritas, more seats at new Left Coast Taco

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Feb. 23, 2022
Left Coast Taco steps up East Aurora presence
Nathan Root spent his teens and early 20s enjoying the taco culture of San Diego and Los Angeles.
“Me and my friends, we didn't have much money,” Root said, “but we could go down to the Mexican market, buy a bag of fresh tortillas and a bunch of marinated meat, go home and go at it.”
He met his future wife, Chelsea, in Los Angeles, and followed her back to Orchard Park. Which is how Left Coast Taco came to life in a former East Aurora pizzeria in 2018.
On Tuesday, Left Coast Taco took a big step forward, opening with a bar and three times the seats at 54 Elm St., East Aurora. The new spot, right off the village’s main drag next to Elm Street Bakery, was formerly Pet Project.
Baja fish tacos, rolled tacos topped with crema and pico de gallo, and al pastor tacos, guajillo-chile-braised pork with pineapple, are on the menu. So are four draft beers, including local craft and Mexican favorites, and a tequila-and-more cocktail menu that includes margaritas, palomas, and micheladas, beer-lime-tomato drinks.
The move is good for his family and his crew, Root said. “We have three young children, so the commute is nice, being able to bounce back and forth and not lose any of that family time.”
Workers at Left Coast Taco managed to overcome cramped kitchen space at the last place, “they adapted and did a phenomenal job,” Root said. “That gave me the confidence to go, ‘We can we can do this at the next level.’
“Now we have a properly laid out kitchen, properly set up space, and everything's nice, new and shiny,” Root said. “Everybody's happy.”
Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Phone: 716-805-7724.
DINING REVIEWS
San Marco: In 35 years of transporting Italian cuisine, chef Nancy Grimaldi has developed a slate of subtly distinct classics, like beef carpaccio with provolone instead of parmigiano, grill-finished sea bass with creamy pesto and bolognese ragu husky with lamb. Working with sous chef Linda Kiah and husband Frank Grimaldi, this trio has earned a crown for three decades of masterful cuisine. Read more
Next week: Hayes Seafood House: Of all the main ingredients one expects to find in a modern restaurant, nothing is more challenging to work with than fresh seafood. If you've been disappointed elsewhere, consider going to the Clarence restaurant built on four generations of fishmongers: Hayes Seafood House, where both New England fried seafood platters and blackened swordfish on butternut squash are possibilities. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Prima Pizza closed: Prima Pizza Pasta, a pepperoni slice and calzone destination on the corner of Pearl and Chippewa for 45 years, closed last month. The building at 396 Pearl St. has been sold. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Dobutsu to Compass Run: Chicken fried steak, Cajun boudin and New Orleans-style barbecued shrimp are expected to arrive in Buffalo by May, after Dobutsu is replaced by Compass Run at 500 Seneca St.
James and Connie Roberts, the restaurateur couple behind Dobutsu and Toutant, 437 Ellicott St., have decided on a new tack for Dobutsu, which opened in 2018 with a Pacific Rim inflection, centered on premium seafood.
People with Dobutsu gift cards can use them before or after the transition, currently set for early April.
The seaward gaze will continue at Compass Run, with a regional Southern theme that zigzags across the southeastern United States for inspiration, from the barbecued shrimp at Pascal’s Manale in New Orleans, to Carolina for Low Country seafood boils, to Cajun grocery stores for boudin, pork-and-rice sausage. Read more
Krupnik calls: Rev. Czeslaw Michal Krysa, of St. Casimir’s Church in Kaisertown, follows in his father's footsteps in making the Polish honey liqueur called krupnik, starting with buckwheat honey, and aging the golden elixir for years. At church fundraising events like the Krupnik King's Fest on March 6, he offers it as an automatic door prize.
Entrance brings a shot of the priest's handiwork, and a bowl of barley soup, also helpfully called krupnik. There will be a krupnik spelling bee, live music, vendors, and other food and drink possibilities. Tickets are $25, or $20 in advance at Potts Express, 37 S. Roessler Ave., Cheektowaga, where the event will be held. Read more
WHAT I'VE BEEN READING
From the wilds of the internet, an alert reader spotted this gorgeous bit of Buffalo restaurant nostalgia.
At 888 Main St. -- currently the address of Coco, a chic bistro currently offering Moules Fest, an all-you-can-eat mussels-and-frites event -- Cantonese Chinese flourished in the 1950s.
At Chin's Red Dragon Cocktail Lounge, wonton soup ($.35/$.65) is helpfully demystified as "Cantonese kreplach," while English approximations of Cantonese dish names flourish elsewhere, like Tien Suan Piquat ($1.35), pork spare ribs in pungent sauce. (Listed under American Dinners, served with soup, coffee, vegetable, potato, salad: "Spaghetti with meat sauce and grated cheese $.75."
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.