[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 2, 2022: Sweet reminder of Rue Franklin emerges in Lewiston

We all were under the impression that a law was passed awhile ago that gift certificates do not expire within a certain time period.

We all have written this restaurant off based on their attitude toward gift certificates not to mention the drastic rise in their prices. But what do you say?

--Ed, Lewiston

A: In December, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law making expiration dates on gift certificates or gift cards illegal in New York State. The law will take effect in December. So the state Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Fraud might be less interested, but it wouldn’t hurt to file a complaint and find out.

Of course, the best answer would be for the restaurateur to work something out with you, but it seems that you already tried.

