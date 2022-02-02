[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 2, 2022: Sweet reminder of Rue Franklin emerges in Lewiston

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Feb. 2, 2022
Rue Franklin star returns
Ile flottante or “floating island,” the classic French dessert, is once again available in Western New York, as former Rue Franklin sous chef Stephen Pusateri starts dinner twice a week at his Villa Coffee Shop.
Pusateri has been serving breakfast and lunch since taking over in 2018. Last month he started serving dinner. On Wednesday and Thursday nights, Janelle Pusateri runs the front of the house, Stephen the kitchen, and they’ve made it work.
To get the warm French cheesepuffs called gougeres as bread service is breathtaking, and they’ll rotate with sourdough and foccacia. “We’re trying to keep things ever- changing,” Stephen Pusateri said.
So there’ll be a fresh pasta, just probably not the ravioli filled with fig and caramelized onion ($14), and a seafood dish, not the shrimp over butternut risotto, Swiss chard, sofrito, pepitas ($40), but other dishes like confit chicken leg over lentils simmered with housemade sausage ($22).
Then dessert: “Floating Island,” a sweetened egg white meringue cloud floating on crème anglaise, gilded with burnt sugar strands and toasted sliced almonds. It’s $6, and a fantastic reason to get to Lewiston all by itself.
“If this happens to take off then there could be some expansion, but it’s a real small menu, a small wine menu, something that I can change weekly,” he said. “Some items could carry over to the next week, but this week's menu is almost a complete overhaul.” READ MORE
DINING REVIEWS
Darrell's Place: In Middleport, generations of neighbors and travelers have marked Darrell Gilbert's place for its reliable mid-American classics, and specials like creamed cod over baked potato, and the estimable lasagna. From doughnuts to pot roast dinners, Darrell's gets it done, family style. Read more
Gigi's Cucina Povera: After a life spent in the restaurant trenches, chef-owner Mary Ann Giordano is keeping the Italian-American tradition going at the edge of Kenmore, with a particularly Sicilian angle. Tuck into a rousing lineup of Try cardoon fritters, lamb chops scotta dita ("burning fingers"), and chicken livers sauteed with bacon, sage, and marsala wine. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
African cuisine in Kenmore: Open: Yalley’s African restaurant, 290 Kenmore Ave., offering a Ghananian chef’s slate of broadly popular African fishes like jollof rice, fufu, and peanut chicken soup. Hours: noon-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, closed Sunday, Monday. Phone: 716-322-1012. Read more
Lin restaurant closed: Lin Restaurant, Riverside Burmese and Thai standard, has closed indefinitely. Khin Maung Soe and his wife, Thain Hla, opened the restaurant and a grocery next door in 2014, six years after arriving in the United States from a Thai refugee camp.
The grocery is still open, at 927 Tonawanda St., with extensive fresh vegetable, frozen seafood, and tinned goods selection.
Those who miss Lin can find a similar lineup of Burmese curries, tea leaf salad, and Thai standards two blocks south, at 863 Tonawanda St. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Wakanda coffee: Beginning Feb. 6 through at least the end of February, Khari’s Café will donate a portion of its sales from its Wakanda coffee blend, both fresh and bagged, to the Wakanda Alliance, a literacy program for youth. The coffee blend is produced by Bean Bastard Coffee on Elmwood Avenue using beans from three African countries. Read more about Khari’s Café, and read the Gusto cover story on Black History Month and ways to participate. – Ben Tsujimoto
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: We are turning to you to help with a discussion about restaurant gift certificates. The discussion is centered around a particular restaurant.
Several couples that received gift certificates for this restaurant couldn't use them because it had "expired." The restaurant claims the certificate was good for only 6 months.
We all were under the impression that a law was passed awhile ago that gift certificates do not expire within a certain time period.
We all have written this restaurant off based on their attitude toward gift certificates not to mention the drastic rise in their prices. But what do you say?
--Ed, Lewiston
A: In December, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law making expiration dates on gift certificates or gift cards illegal in New York State. The law will take effect in December. So the state Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Fraud might be less interested, but it wouldn’t hurt to file a complaint and find out.
Of course, the best answer would be for the restaurateur to work something out with you, but it seems that you already tried.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaz, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
