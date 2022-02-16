[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 16, 2022: Griffon goes big in Lewiston with Water Street Landing

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Feb. 16, 2022

Griffon gets Lewiston's best view

Nearly two decades ago, Ken Scibetta was general manager of Water Street Landing in Lewiston when he met the new bar manager, Ed Webster.

They became friends, and discussed, as restaurant workers do, how they would run the place differently if they were in charge. “We started coming up with plans to take over the world,” Scibetta remembered.

On Tuesday, Webster and Scibetta finally got their chance, taking over the vast restaurant overlooking the Niagara River at 115 S. Water St. They’re hoping to have it open by Mother’s Day, May 8.

Webster left Water Street to go into business for himself, at the Lewiston Village Pub down the street. “I ended up taking the pub, and I said, ‘Why don't you come work with me,’” Webster said.

Scibetta joined forces with Webster in 2008. The result was a series of Griffon gastropubs, now totaling four, in Niagara Falls, Clarence, East Aurora, and Lewiston.