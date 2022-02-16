 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Feb. 16, 2022: Griffon goes big in Lewiston with Water Street Landing
BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Feb. 16, 2022

Griffon partners nab Water Street Landing

Griffon Gastropub partners Ken Scibetta, left, and Ed Webster, take a break on the Water Street Landing deck.

Griffon gets Lewiston's best view

Nearly two decades ago, Ken Scibetta was general manager of Water Street Landing in Lewiston when he met the new bar manager, Ed Webster.

They became friends, and discussed, as restaurant workers do, how they would run the place differently if they were in charge. “We started coming up with plans to take over the world,” Scibetta remembered.

On Tuesday, Webster and Scibetta finally got their chance, taking over the vast restaurant overlooking the Niagara River at 115 S. Water St. They’re hoping to have it open by Mother’s Day, May 8.

Webster left Water Street to go into business for himself, at the Lewiston Village Pub down the street. “I ended up taking the pub, and I said, ‘Why don't you come work with me,’” Webster said.

Scibetta joined forces with Webster in 2008. The result was a series of Griffon gastropubs, now totaling four, in Niagara Falls, Clarence, East Aurora, and Lewiston.

Their new spot will be called Griffon Brewery and Gastropub. It’ll serve as a taproom for the Youngstown brewery the partners are developing to supply the Griffon restaurant group with its own brews.

In the meantime, Griffon House on Center Street in Lewiston will close, Scibetta said.

Updates are under way in the former Water Street Landing kitchen. Interior walls will be removed to unite the first-floor bars and allow for better traffic flow.

If the pair’s plan for the building was a kid, it’d be able to drive by now. But their determination will bring Lewiston a fresh new summer attraction, at arguably the best riverside setting in Niagara County.

READ MORE

DINING REVIEWS

Vietnamese roast duck noodle soup at Red Pepper

Red Pepper has been in business at 3910 Maple Road, Amherst, for 20 years. This is the Vietnamese roast duck noodle soup.

Red Pepper: After a period of estrangement from General Tso and his ubiquitous cohort of Chinese-American stalwarts, Red Pepper brought me back with nostalgic cuisine done right. Martin Tu's restaurant also provides stellar Vietnamese dishes like roast duck noodle soup, but everyone gets snappy service, and crispy noodles with plum sauce. Read more

San Marco Ristorante trio have worked together 35 years

The San Marco Ristorante kitchen staff, from left, sous chef Linda Kiah, chef Nancy Grimaldi and Frank Grimaldi. They've worked together since 1987.

Next week: San Marco: Three people have cooked and served customers together for more than three decades, giving San Marco Ristorante the sort of reliability most places cannot approach. With dish after dish, Nancy Grimaldi, sous Linda Kiah, and Frank Grimaldi deliver unparalleled Italian elegance on Kensington Avenue. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Tom's is back: After a lengthy hiatus and complete interior rebuild, Tom’s Restaurant, “Home of the Souvlaki,” is back.

The restaurant at 3221 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, turned on the "OPEN" sign and is serving customers again, with a modern touch. Now hungry folks can order from home or car via toms2go.com.

“During this time, our Tom’s family made a series of exciting upgrades and improvements to our restaurant’s facilities and business operations to create a more modern, clean and vibrant dining experience for our customers,” said owner Dora Kukuliatas-Wisniewski, Tom’s daughter.

Contactless service is also available, she said.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 716-837-7310. Read more

Orchard Park Outpost: Grange Community Kitchen, the all-day restaurant in Hamburg, opened a takeout site at 4236 N. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park last month.

Step inside and survey the array of baked goods awaiting, thanks to the Grange’s first-class scratch baking operation, now headquartered at the Orchard Park site.

Chocolate croissants, pastry hearts, coffee cake, and more are ready to eat. A cooler contains take-and-bake versions of cinnamon rolls and other treats.

Breakfast sandwiches like the ham and cheese on a Grange croissant ($9.50) and a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich on brioche ($8) are made to order. Hashbrowns ($6.50), two fervently crispy pieces the size of card decks, come with Meyer lemon dill sour cream.

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-217-4100. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: What is fufu?

--Erica Scott, Facebook

A: Recently arrived in the Buffalo area at Yalley’s African Restaurant, 290 Kenmore Ave., fufu is a staple of West African cuisines. A tuber called cassava is boiled and mashed with plantains, then cooked into a dough.

I'd describe it as halfway between plain mashed potatoes and a handful of gorgeous Italian bread with all the crust cut off. You pull off pieces, maybe flatten them between thumb and fingers a bit, then pick up morsels of food, or sop up sauce, as in the Italian scarpetta.

It’s not typically a standalone item. People order fufu with other dishes, like fried tilapia, stewed okra, or Yalley's outstanding peanut soup.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

