[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Dec. 15, 2021: Angola gets a craft beer destination

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Dec. 15, 2021
Village of Angola gets a hangout
For the first time in years, folks in the Village of Angola have a place on the main drag where they can hang out with their neighbors and drink beer.
“The amount of support we’ve gotten from the town is just amazing,” owner Brandy Lombardo said.
On the day before Thanksgiving, Lombardo opened BTR Brews (pronounced “better brews,” naturally), at 15 N. Main St., across from the library.
Inside are 12 taps of beer and cider, dispensed in modern fashion, meaning that customers can check on what’s pouring – and what’s on deck – in real time though Untappd. By flights, pints, or growlers, it’s the most adventurous tap list for miles.
Then there’s the beer library, offering more than a hundred craft beers to go, by the can. Plus Bud Light. Better brews, indeed.
Food is snack level, with beer cheese, mustard and pretzel bowls on offer, and a “jarcuterie” of olives, cold cuts, cheese, pickles, and crackers (both $9).
Pretty good for a place that wasn’t supposed to happen. In 2017, Lombardo, a former human resources executive for the Seneca Gaming Corporation, opened a sandwich and beer shop called Deli O’s nearby in Angola on the Lake.
She was planning to expand it when a fire destroyed the business in March. BTR Brews “ended up being the expansion,” she said.
Deli O’s is coming back, as well, Lombardo said. After rezoning and construction is complete, the new, improved sandwich shop should be ready for the summer season.
“This was never a thought in my mind. This was never planned,” she said. But the community’s reaction has her feeling like she’s headed in the right direction, she said, “and humbled.”
Dig In, Buffalo!
DINING REVIEWS
Next week: The Mansard: Taking over a restaurant older than you are is a daunting task, but Mike and Becky Morgan have successfully piloted The Mansard in Orchard Park to greet its next generation of customers. Lamb chops with mint pesto, and chicken wings done up in feta cheese and arugula are among this old dog's new tricks. Read more
Coming soon: DiTondo: Where Italian-American classics like spaghetti parm and stuffed shells once ruled, Italian cuisine by an Italian chef has taken root in newly refined surroundings at 370 Seneca St. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Golden Hill Amherst: A new Asian restaurant, Golden Hill, 4001 Sheridan Drive, opened in the former China Star spot last month. It's offering 40 lunch specials from the Chinese-American canon (sesame chicken, pork with black bean sauce), but also Chinese deep cuts (cold beef and tripe in chile oil, cumin beef, pickled mustard and pork soup). Not to mention a tidy Thai section of curries and fried noodles. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-631-7198. Read more
Big Mood gone: Elmwood Village vegan restaurant Big Mood announced Tuesday it would not reopen. Owners James Ernst and Sarah Sendlbeck launched the place at 423 Elmwood Ave. in 2018 as Root & Bloom.
"The break-in we experienced before Thanksgiving damaged our space in ways we couldn’t come back from, and was the final blow we couldn’t take after a difficult year," they posted on Instagram.
That leaves the fast-food-without-animals specialist Sunshine Vegan Eats, 893 Jefferson Ave., as the city's lone vegan restaurant. Read 2019 Root & Bloom review
755 goes dark: Lebanese standout 755 Restaurant has closed in Niagara Falls, hopefully temporarily. Let me know if you have another favorite Lebanese restaurant. Read June review
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Luigi's ends retail: Longtime West Side bread destination Luigi's Family Bakery, 83 Forest Ave., has ended retail sales from its storefront.
Owner Nick Albanese opened on Forest 28 years ago, carrying on the family business that started in 1953 at 7th and Hudson streets.
Difficulty getting help, supply chain issues, and being 72 all contributed to his decision to end retail hours, he said.
Wholesale deliveries will continue to Guercio's and Meating Place on Grant Street, and JD Price Rite, 326 W. Delevan. -- with reporting by Mark Sommer Read more
Plato Dale delivers: In Arcade, Plato Dale Farm has added a convenient option to its community supported agriculture program. Annual farm subscriptions for a share of the year's yield have become more common in Western New York, but Plato Dale has decided to add free weekly delivery. For $40 a week, fresh local vegetables to your doorstep, with options to add fruit, eggs, meat, and bread. See platodalefarm.com for all the details.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: I want lunch, but I don't want to have to take a nap afterward. What's the your go-to vegetarian meal?
--Stuart M., Buffalo
A: Lately, it's been the squash tostada at Lloyd Taco Factory. Cubes of local butternut rolled in spices and seared, intense peanut mole, crema, and candied pumpkin seeds, over corn tostadas and rice. Delicious, homegrown, vegetarian cooking for $9.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
