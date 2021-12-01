[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Dec. 1, 2021: Macy's Place brings national attention to Buffalo pizza

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Dec. 1, 2021
Macy's parade goes through Buffalo
Nick Argy launched his newest pizza invention, an homage to Thanksgiving dinner, on Nov. 17.
Eleven days later, the Macy’s Place Pizzeria owner and Instagram marketing Svengali had his face and his invention broadcast on the “Today” show, much to the delight of his grandmother, and everyone else who was happy to see Buffalo pizza get coast-to-coast exposure.
“Seeing my dumb mug on national television yesterday morning was like a 'what the (heck)' moment,” Argy said Monday.
The takeout restaurant at 3348 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, has risen to local prominence in recent years for its award-winning rendition of cheese and pepperoni, and its lineup of brainstormed pizzas that have caught the fancy of pizza explorers.
The latest offers turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, and cranberry sauce, on a pizza’s mozzarella and cheddar cheese base. Plus gravy – it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving without it.
At $27.99 for a large, it’ll be around through the holidays, said Argy.
Only his “amazing staff” keeps the place going at peak volume. “They stand by my side and slay it,” said Argy, who pays $17 to $20 an hour. “We have a staff of 20 employees now, and we go full throttle.”
Is Christmas pizza coming? Stay tuned.
“The joking has been about a candy cane crust,” he said. “I’ll figure it out.”
DINING REVIEWS
Inchin's Bamboo Garden: Dining adventurers can explore classic dishes from the earth's two most populous nations, and where they connect on the plate, at this Amherst Indo-Chinese specialist. Tuck into lamb dumplings in tomato cream, mustard fish, kung pao paneer, and you'll understand why there have been billions and billions served. Read more
Next week: Ristorante Lombardo: While many other high-end dining offerings have de-emphasized the fancy stuff in a time of leaner staffs, the Hertel Avenue destination provides an experience velvety rich as ever. Tableside Caesar, prosciutto-wrapped figs, all the fresh pastas and that nduja-stuffed veal chop await. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
B-Side Market blastoff: Bacchus, the fine dining doyenne of the "Chip Strip," at 56 W. Chippewa St., has a new brother next door. B-Side Market is a counter service restaurant with room to gather.
Rotisserie chicken headlines the menu, along with sandwiches like the cheesesteak with chili dip that helped owner Brian Mietus win a Food Network battle. Consider also Colorado green pork chili, and stepped-up sides like orecchiette chevre mac and cheese fried brussels sprouts punctuated with pomegranate pearls. Read more
Farewell, JJ's: JJ's Cafe, the beloved University Heights "Home of the $.99 Breakfast" has cracked its last egg.
When brothers Jai Raj and Jagat Seth started the cafe in 1983, its 99-cent breakfast drew crowds from the start. After his brother died in 2001, Jagat Seth kept the spirit alive, dishing up an irresistible combination of inexpensive meals and spicy banter. Maybe one day customers in Buffalo will again be charged $3,000,250 for boneless eggs, but I doubt it, because JJ's was unique.
"Because of all of you, not only were we known for our food, but our atmosphere, and good jokes too!," the restaurant's Facebook farewell said. "THANK YOU all, for allowing us to serve you, supporting us, celebrating with us, all of the laughs, and good times, for an amazing almost 38 years of memories!" Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
RIP Ike Gray: Isaac “Ike” Gray, who opened the Buffalo soul food restaurant Ike and BG’s, died Nov. 21.
Steven Butler, who runs the 1646 Genesee St. location and a new outlet downtown at 56 Niagara St., lauded his mentor as "a father, friend, and an honorable man who loved his family and community."
Born on Dec. 12, 1937, in Wetumpka, Ala., Gray migrated to Buffalo in the 1970s and opened the first Ike and BG’s Restaurant with his wife Betty “BG” Gray in 1998. They opened the original Ike and BG’s Restaurant at 1743 Genesee St. Three years later, Gray moved the takeout restaurant to its current location. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: What's a great lunch place in the city? So many restaurants are closed for lunch now.
--Jen Lauria, Orchard Park
A: Chris' NY Sandwich Co. for knockout salads and sandwiches. Fresh Catch Poke for lobster rolls, either Connecticut (warm, Old Bay butter) or Maine (chilled, fennel aioli) style, and a full bar. DiTondo for Italian food made by an Italian chef, and the best tiramisu of my life. Cafe Godot for soups like kielbasa-kimchi. Family Thai for pungent minced pork salad. Monte's Deli for takeout lunch, either the fried pork belly, or Thursday special of bistec encebollado, steak braised in cilantro and onions.
Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.
