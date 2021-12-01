[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Dec. 1, 2021: Macy's Place brings national attention to Buffalo pizza

Next week: Ristorante Lombardo: While many other high-end dining offerings have de-emphasized the fancy stuff in a time of leaner staffs, the Hertel Avenue destination provides an experience velvety rich as ever. Tableside Caesar, prosciutto-wrapped figs, all the fresh pastas and that nduja-stuffed veal chop await. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

B-Side Market blastoff: Bacchus, the fine dining doyenne of the "Chip Strip," at 56 W. Chippewa St., has a new brother next door. B-Side Market is a counter service restaurant with room to gather.

Rotisserie chicken headlines the menu, along with sandwiches like the cheesesteak with chili dip that helped owner Brian Mietus win a Food Network battle. Consider also Colorado green pork chili, and stepped-up sides like orecchiette chevre mac and cheese fried brussels sprouts punctuated with pomegranate pearls. Read more

Farewell, JJ's: JJ's Cafe, the beloved University Heights "Home of the $.99 Breakfast" has cracked its last egg.