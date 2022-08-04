[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Aug.4, 2022: WNY Vegfest grows to meet plant-based demand

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 4, 2022

WNY Vegfest takes place Sunday

When the WNY Vegfest was first held at the Marcy Casino in 2014, plant-based living was still considered something of an edge case in the Buffalo restaurant world. Eight years later, the growth in customer hunger for food choices that don’t depend on animals has made vegan center-of-the-plate options a part of almost every restaurateur’s growth plans.

At this year’s Vegfest, organizers needed the one of the biggest venues in Buffalo to hold all the vendors, classes, and activities, with last year’s draw estimated at 8,000. It’s noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., and admission is free.

Sweets, snack foods, deep-fried temptations, and plant-based meat replacements have come a long way since the Boca Burger. Buffalo’s own Sunshine Vegan Eats, which is working on a second location in the former Gigi’s, will be there with its Impossible Niyah Cheesesteak.

How far has the plant-based food movement come? See for yourself at the Grass Fed Rochester booth. They’re offering plant-based proteins, mimicking not just burgers, but chopped liver, bacon, ham, beef, and bologna deli slices, and Portuguese linguica sausage. There are gluten-free options, and products are prepared under kosher supervision.

Buffalo Plant Burger will offer its version of a “seefood” boil, soul plate with barbecue, mac and cheese, and collard greens, and not-crab cakes. Sweets aplenty, from places including Foibles Pie and Eat Your Feelings, with vegan Pop-Tart-like pastries, are in the offing as well.

Bring your shopping bag to browse the extensive lineup of vegan grocers in attendance, with lots of hard-to-find ingredients you might otherwise have to order online. See the entire list of vendors, speakers, classes, and events at wnyvegfest.com.

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

DINING REVIEWS

Giancarlo's Sicilian Steakhouse: Owners and chefs get most of the credit for great restaurants, but it takes a dedicated team to make a place succeed. I was reminded of that while marveling at the combination of cuisine and service I found at Giancarlo's. Housemade pastas, including gluten-free versions, were the first of many delights – plus a patio to relish till snow flies. Read more

Next week: Freddy J's BBQ: I've been eating Fred Daniels' cooking since before I wrote about food for a living. The Liberian restaurateur, one of the most defiantly cheerful people I've been blessed to know, runs a one-man soul-food-centered restaurant on Grant Street. It should be approached and appreciated with one rule in mind: Fred is cooking as fast as he can, and your meal will be ready when it's ready. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Attica Mexican: Chiloso's Mexican restaurant had its grand opening Monday, at 243 Main St., Attica. Haven't made it there myself, but initial word-of-mouth is glowingly positive. Phone: 585-708-4346.

Griddle & Greens closed: The sandwich and salad specialist at 125 Elmwood Ave. closed after service Sunday. It opened in 2019 downtown in the Ellicott Square Building. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Free Jet's pizza: The Detroit-style pie chain Jet’s Pizza opened July 27 in Williamsville Place, the plaza at 5401 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, that includes Black & Blue Steak and Crab. On Aug. 13, you can get a free one topping Four Corner Pizza to celebrate its grand opening. The promotion doesn’t require customers to download the Jet’s app – you can order by phone or website, using the code NEWNY4. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Stopped by Lin Restaurant, taking friends from out of town, and found my favorite Burmese place in Buffalo closed. Do you know when they will reopen?

– Eric C., via email

A: Khin Maung Soe and his wife, Thain Hla, still operate Lin Asian Market, at 929 Tonawanda St., but the restaurant is closed for now. In its place, I recommend Family Thai, a few blocks south at 863 Tonawanda St., for egg curry, tea leaf salad and Burmese noodle salad; or Rakhapura, downtown at 302 Main St., for its green papaya salad and Shan noodles.

WHAT I'VE BEEN COOKING

Tomato season is upon us, which makes it shakshuka season. There's no better way to turn a basket of elderly tomatoes into a meal for a crowd.

If you want a meaty version, sauté some sausage in the pot first. Otherwise cut up all the tomatoes in chunks, add copious fresh herbs and greenery including parsley, scallions, dill, mint, basil, or what have you, several hearty glugs of good olive oil, and simmer with the lid off, stirring frequently.

Add salt and pepper to taste, along with more spices if desired. I use cumin, turmeric, coriander, and smoked paprika. Simmer till thickened, probably 30 minutes. Don't neglect the stirring or it'll scorch.

When it's less watery, crack eggs into the mixture, lower the heat, and simmer till eggs are done, 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with whole milk yogurt, if desired, but you definitely want some fresh bread. Here's a rather more elaborate recipe.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.