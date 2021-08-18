[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Aug. 18, 2021: A sweet reason to return to Spar's European Sausage Shop

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
Aug. 18, 2021
Double-smoked bacon meets ice cream at Spar's
Since Joe Kennedy bought Spar’s European Sausage Shop from founder Eric Spar in 2005, he’s sold more flavors of meat than Baskin Robins has ice cream.
Now, it’s time for the ice cream.
After taking advantage of shutdown time to renovate and refloor the space, one of the new features in the shop, 405 Amherst St., is an ice cream chest. There, Paul Bonanno, who goes by the nom de scoop The Jerk, has been offering premium dairy experiences like “Pigs in the Wood,” bacon and maple ice cream made with Spar’s double smoked bacon and syrup from Attica’s Merle Maple.
Somehow, the bacon is still crunchy, salty gems of pig candy. He charges $6.
Bonanno, currently the only Spar’s employee besides Kennedy and Kennedy’s wife Beth, has been making ice cream under that handle since 2018. But now it’s going to another special-trip-worthy item at the shop.
Andouille, chorizo, bratwurst, kielbasa, and merguez are some of the varieties regularly offered, along with smoked snack sausages like kabanossy and “Joe K’s Short Fuse,” a small sausage with an explosive dose of spicy pepper.
Leberkase, a cold cut halfway between meatloaf and bologna, comes in regular, olive, and hot pepper. Smoked pork loin chops are available, and housemade side dishes like sauerkraut and German potato salad loaded with – you guessed it – more bacon.
“Nothing we serve here comes off the truck premade,” said Beth Kennedy. With the few hands to help, a note for customers: Please call for service, instead of expecting Spar’s to notice a note sent via Facebook.
“If I don’t answer, leave a message, I’ll call you back,” she said. “I love to communicate, but if someone’s standing at the counter, I can’t not wait on them.”
Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 876-6607.
DINING REVIEWS
Marble + Rye: With $6 cocktails and $3 bar snacks - pakoras, crispy potatoes, cucumber salad - the restaurant at 112 Genesee St. lays claim to a piece of the happy hour cocktail action. When you think of the revamped Marble + Rye as a cozy cocktail lounge, with games for customers to play and oddly good food, the Detroit-style pizzas and Grasshopper cocktails fit perfectly into place. Read more
Crave King: This humble one-man Lackawanna restaurant offers Yemeni home cooking to the public. Vegetable stew called saltah ($7.99) comes out of the kitchen bubbling, potatoes, carrots, okra, and more in a subtle but deep broth. Add a piece of baked-to-order pita bread ($2), and that's one of the best $10 vegan meals in town. Carnivores might enjoy stir-fried lamb ghallaba over hummus ($12), and liver fans should consider kibdah, lamb liver sauteed with spices, peppers, and onions. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
The Steer goes dark: Buffeted by pandemic changes, longtime restaurateur Tucker Curtin has closed University Heights fixtures The Steer and Lake Effect Diner, expecting to put the properties on the block next week. Read more
DiCamillos closes: After the latest armed robbery, DiCamillos closed its longtime Pine Ave. location. "Until further notice, the DiCamillo family has reluctantly decided to close this 1700 Pine Ave. location. At this time, our first priority is the safety of our great employees," the company said on Facebook. Thomas Prohaska has the details. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Macs changes hands: Mac's on Hertel has been purchased by the owner of Taisho Bistro in Amherst, Andy Huang. The restaurant had been closed since last year. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details. Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Have had a variety of delicious bao while traveling. Where can I find these addicting buns locally?
--Brenda Alesii, Williamsville
A: Oh bao, it's your lucky day.
We have three styles at least.
First, the bao as a sort of puffy mini-taco, as in the Dobutsu "crab Rangoon" bao, lightly tempura-fried surimi with scallion cream cheese and fried wonton snips. Dobutsu makes its own bao, providing unparalleled poofiness while most other restaurants rely on a frozen product.
A variation on this style is found at Falley Allen, where a similar type of bao buns are deep-fried before being filled with shrimp, short rib, or vegetables.
Second, the dim-sum-style bao, more steamed white dough, this time fully encasing a filling of, in this case, pork and hardboiled egg. These can be found at several places in town, made in-house, including the 007 Chinese dim sum counter inside West Side Bazaar, Home Taste in Kenmore.
