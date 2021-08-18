[BN] Food & Drink newsletter Aug. 18, 2021: A sweet reason to return to Spar's European Sausage Shop

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Aug. 18, 2021

Double-smoked bacon meets ice cream at Spar's

Since Joe Kennedy bought Spar’s European Sausage Shop from founder Eric Spar in 2005, he’s sold more flavors of meat than Baskin Robins has ice cream.

Now, it’s time for the ice cream.

After taking advantage of shutdown time to renovate and refloor the space, one of the new features in the shop, 405 Amherst St., is an ice cream chest. There, Paul Bonanno, who goes by the nom de scoop The Jerk, has been offering premium dairy experiences like “Pigs in the Wood,” bacon and maple ice cream made with Spar’s double smoked bacon and syrup from Attica’s Merle Maple.

Somehow, the bacon is still crunchy, salty gems of pig candy. He charges $6.

Bonanno, currently the only Spar’s employee besides Kennedy and Kennedy’s wife Beth, has been making ice cream under that handle since 2018. But now it’s going to another special-trip-worthy item at the shop.