[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 7, 2022: Public Espresso brings dinner downtown

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

April 7, 2022

Public Espresso launches veg-friendly menu

Public Espresso will launch weekday dinner in its airy Hotel @ the Lafayette space next week, debuting a menu of vegetable-centered dishes and carnivorous comfort food served Tuesday through Friday.

“We have long hoped to activate our corner in the Hotel Lafayette with an evening program, and the pieces have finally fallen into place to allow us to do so,” Public Espresso owner Sam Scarcello said. It’s been just breakfast, lunch, and coffee since moving into the former flower shop at 391 Washington St., kitty-corner from Lafayette Square.

Starting Tuesday, the restaurant will close its kitchen at 2 p.m., as usual, then reopen from 5 to 8 p.m. for dinner.

Chef Andrew Berger, formerly of SeaBar and Misuta Chow's, is working on a draft menu that so far includes vegan dishes like walnut-parsnip puree (fried chickpeas, pickled parsnip coins, pepitas, walnuts, garlic oil, za’atar, chimichurri) and a red quinoa bowl with sweet potato and red pepper tikka masala, roasted brussels sprouts, fried chickpeas, and cashews.

Adding dinner is part of larger Public Espresso plans. A second dining room, for a more formal dinner and brunch service, is in the offing, plus a beer, wine, and liquor program.

The intended audience, Scarcello said, is “just as much the lone guest with a book cozying up at a corner table ... as it is for the couple looking for a new weeknight dinner spot.”

As an ode to the breakfast pizza many of us Buffalo kids grew up with, Ross Warhol, the chef/partner of BriteSmith Brewing, created his own version for the restaurant's highly coveted weekend brunch. Dig In, Buffalo snagged an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of this tasty breakfast pizza! Get the full recipe here >>

DINING REVIEWS

Frankie Primo's North: The prospects for fans of robust Italian dining in North Tonawanda improved significantly when Frankie Primo's North came to town. Settle in for artichokes under toasted breadcrumbs, housemade gnocchi with ricotta salata, and citrus, fennel, and arugula salad in the dining room or spacious patio. Read more

Next week: Rakhapura Restaurant: Downtown Buffalo has a fully stocked Burmese, Thai, and sushi restaurant, right at 302 Main St., that has largely escaped the notice of city diners, judging from the empty room. That's a shame, considering gems like Shan noodle, tea leaf salad, and chicken noodle soup that were moving enough to draw a rave from visiting food television personality Alton Brown, who had lunch there before his Wednesday show at Shea's Performing Art Center. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Black Sheep closes: Ellen and Steve Gedra’s The Black Sheep, 367 Connecticut St., known for housemade charcuterie, sticky toffee pudding and its dynamic farm-to-table menu, will close after Easter brunch.

The restaurant couple, whose work earned them a James Beard award nomination and gave Buffalo a chance to try cold Hungarian cherry soup and Bunyanesque pork chops, said that the pandemic was the final straw.

“We are endlessly grateful to our employees, both past and present, who worked so hard for us,” they posted on Facebook. “To our purveyors and reps that moved mountains to get us what we needed.

“We are also grateful to our guests for your years of support and memories. We give much thanks to our farmers for nourishing us over the years. To all of our friends, thank you.”

The Gedras opened The Black Sheep in 2014 after closing Bistro Europa on Elmwood Avenue. Read more

Fishtales closed: In Batavia, Fishtales Hideaway closed March 28, ending Ryan Fannin’s efforts to keep the restaurant going after the death of his father, the original owner. “We want to give a shout out to all of our loyal customers and everyone that had appreciated and supported what we were all about at Fishtales.” Read more

Healthy scratched: The Canalside location of The Healthy Scratch, the organic cafe owned by Jessie and Kelly Pegula, closed last month. The daughters of Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula opened the restaurant in 2016. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Octopus Brewing: "Nano-brewery" Spotted Octopus Brewing, 41 Edward St., has set April 22 as its opening. Drinkers can try beers like Ella, made with Australian hops, a "sweet little blonde ale with hints of cantaloupe, honeydew and pineapple." Opening weekend hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Phone: 716-768-1388.

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: Suggestion for local gift for a friend just out of surgery? Food not flowers -- I would use Harry & David but want local. Must offer delivery -- like a charcuterie or something yummy! Go!

--Facebook query

A: Three suggestions readers offered might prove useful. Buffalo's best baked goods, Butter Block, are available through Fresh Fix, a local subscription service. (It's not designed for one-offs, but can be used that way.)

Buffalo Artisan Food Traders, 4558 N. Bailey Ave., wnyfoodtraders.com, which stocks a vast array of giftish edibles from local producers, offers free local delivery for orders over $40. What's Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, 1239 Niagara St., whatspoppingourmetpopcorn.com, also offers delivery.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14240.

