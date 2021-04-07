[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 7, 2021: Top-flight dishes, pastoral settings at Stillwater Farm

This summer, if all goes as planned, two groups coordinated by the Courage of Carly Fund will be treated to a day at the farm. They’ll be fed by restaurant chefs there to entertain and educate, and eat, of course. The rest of the menu will include things like meeting farm animals, exploring barns and woods, and maybe even a brief joyride in a Kubota utility.

Good news: There’s still time to get in on the action starting Aug. 14 with Winfield’s Pub, Casa Azul, Barrel + Brine/Bare Bones BBQ, Fresh Catch & Shuck Shack, Black Iron Bystro, and Chez Ami.

The season’s peak is a dinner at the farm Aug. 22 combining the efforts of six outstanding chefs, with all of the $300-a-person ticket going to CARE at Stillwater, the farm’s non-profit arm.

To order, visit stillwaterfarmboston.com.

