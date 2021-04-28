[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 28, 2021: Signs of life on Seneca Street

That’s why they look to start slow, with lunch.

“First, we can do it with a smaller team, and then grow our team over time,” DiTondo said. “When we feel like we have a strong enough, and a large enough team we're open for dinner.”

The Little Club: When your father is one of the leading restaurateurs in town, it must be nerve-wracking to open up a new place across the street. Thomas D. Lombardo -- son of Tommy, of Ristorante Lombardo – working with his wife Mary, and lots of family support, has opened a place where the next generation of Lombardos are presenting a dining aesthetic well suited to a new era of service. There’s no tableside Caesar, but your chances of encountering remarkable food and drink in a chill setting are quite high. Read more