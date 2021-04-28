[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 28, 2021: DiTondo's aiming to open for lunch this summer

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
April 28, 2021
Patio work underway on Seneca Street
After a year in which every restaurant closed, and many have not returned to full service, every landscaper’s wheelbarrow is a sign of life.
Spotting patio work underway at DiTondo’s, the 114-year-old restaurant, gave me hope. Rita DiTondo, great-granddaughter of founder Sebastino DiTondo, said that hopefully the restaurant at 370 Seneca St. will open for lunch this summer.
“Hopefully we're looking at a year ahead with a little less uncertainty than the year we just passed through.”
DiTondo and her Italian chef husband, Fabio Consonni, took over the restaurant bearing her family’s name in September 2019 after decades of experience between her and Consonni in hotels and restaurants in Italy, Seattle, and New York City. Work on the building and kitchen upgrades have been carried out since.
Concrete might be the easy part. Getting the right people to help run a restaurant is proving hard to impossible for many operators. “I recently just saw a posting that offered hiring bonuses, which I don't think I've ever seen in the restaurant industry before,” she said. “Not for a line cook, or server.”
That’s why they look to start slow, with lunch.
“First, we can do it with a smaller team, and then grow our team over time,” DiTondo said. “When we feel like we have a strong enough, and a large enough team, we'll open for dinner.”
DINING REVIEWS
The Little Club: When your father is one of the leading restaurateurs in town, it must be nerve-wracking to open up a new place across the street. Thomas D. Lombardo – son of Tommy, of Ristorante Lombardo – working with his wife, Mary, and lots of family support, has opened a place where the next generation of Lombardos are presenting a dining aesthetic well-suited to a new era of service. There’s no tableside Caesar, but your chances of encountering remarkable food and drink in a chill setting are quite high. Read more
Next week: Inizio: Before being interrupted, Michael Gibney’s Elmwood Avenue temple to fresh pasta started showing customers why better noodles, in less than aircraft-carrier-sized portions, have their place in town. The comeback has turned it up a notch, with six or seven excellent housemade pastas daily, small dishes for everyone, and the best bread service in Buffalo. Read January 2020 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Here comes Frankie: North Tonawanda native Jay Manno is setting up shop at 26 Webster St., formerly Crazy Jake’s. After decades of operating places, including downtown nightspot Soho on Chippewa Street, and the snazzy Italian restaurant Frankie Primo’s, Manno's move means things are looking up for Italian cuisine in Niagara County. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details.
Colden tamales: Tamale lovers should know that Huerta Puerco returns to the Colden Community Farmers Market, 8745 Supervisor Ave., on May 15. The Hempstead Kitchen offshoot has featured a rotating catalog of corn-encased wonders, including cochinita pibil and chicken-pumpkin. Sales are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., if there’s any left. Read more
Halal steam table: The newly opened Al Aqsa Supermarket, 1350 N. Fillmore Ave., has a variety of produce and groceries from the Middle East and Asia, and a halal butcher counter. In the back is a ready-to-go assortment of kabobs, curries, and a variety of aromatic rice pilafs. Butter chicken was far more flavorful than usual, and the Pakistani-style beef tehari, a biryani relative lit from inside with a dose of green chile, will bring me back for more. Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Plethora of pastries: Immediately inside the main entrance to Buffalo Fresh, 1018 Broadway, a pastry counter holds 20 to 30 kinds of Middle Eastern delights fully stocked, light-years beyond baklava. Ramadan-only treats include atayef, a little pancake folded over cheese and nuts, then soaked in rose syrup. At $7.99 a pound, it’s hard to go wrong. Read more
Shot and a beer: Sandra Tan writes, "Local breweries are partnering with the Erie County Health Department to host pop-up vaccination clinics next to their taprooms. Get a shot – the Moderna kind, not the alcoholic kind – and get a free drink on the house." Read more
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Do you know restaurants currently offering multicourse tasting menus?
--Tom M.
A: Thanks for your question. The short answer, sorry to say, is: no. Tasting menus, which require exhausting amounts of labor, have fallen out of style.
However, there are two things I’d add.
First, you can make a choose-your-own-adventure approach at numerous places whose small creative plates reward exploration. Waxlight, Graylynn, and The Little Club come to mind at present.
Second, Bidwell is coming. Matthew and Courtney Gunther have the most-anticipated restaurant in town since, well, I'd have to say Hofbrauhaus.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.