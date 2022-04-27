[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 27, 2022: Here comes Compass Run

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

April 27, 2022

If you like Toutant, go further at Compass Run

At Toutant, James and Connie Roberts got Buffalonians hooked on Southern staples that weren't household names in Buffalo, like hush puppies and pork cracklins with pimiento cheese.

When their new effort Compass Run opens at 5 p.m. next Wednesday, they'll take the conversation deeper.

Not just housemade sausages, but boudin, the Cajun pork-and-rice sausage. Not just fresh seafood, but New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp, prepared in a style that pays homage to Pascal's Manale, a century-old restaurant on Napoleon Avenue.

Country hams, the American prosciutto, will have a place of honor, presented with pickles, mustard, and proper accoutrements. Low country boil, of seasoned seafood, potatoes, onions, corn, and mushrooms, is on the way.

But there's also down-home cooking like green bean casserole, pull-apart yeast buns with honey butter, and country fried steak. An Oklahoma-style smashburger will present the grass-fed goodness of Plato Dale Farm beef.

Compass Run is in the 500 Seneca St. space that was last Dobutsu. Features include an interior courtyard, and a big, free parking lot across the street.

Next Wednesday, Roberts said, Compass Run's reservation books will be opening for business as well. You can check out the menu at compassrunbuffalo.com.

DINING REVIEWS

Bidwell: The modern restaurant is designed to allow diners to choose their own adventure. A fixed menu relieves the eater of stress. If successful, it rewards the brave with a sensation rarer than mere savory delight: the pleasure of having your trust rewarded. At Bidwell, Courtney and Matthew Gunther present a nine-course excursion to 12 people, an evening that feels like a night at your friends' house, and they can really cook. Read more

Next week: Mulberry Italian Ristorante: Joe Jerge has done pretty well in the Italian restaurant business for a German kid from Lackawanna. At Mulberry Italian Ristorante, the former high school football star and his partners have built a clubby-yet-accessible palace to primo pasta that has become a sort of Buffalo Bills clubhouse. Check out the surf-and-turf agnolotti that might be worthy of Josh Allen, the veal chop parmigiana, and more. Read 2020 review

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Korean fried chicken: Crispiness is everything in Korean-style fried chicken, designed so the crust stays crunchy even under sauce. Since Saturday, Western New Yorkers have been able to check it out themselves. At bb.q Chicken, 1424 Millersport Highway, near the Amherst campus of the University at Buffalo, devotees have been digging the sweet-spicy combinations and more.

If you ever wanted chicken fingers sauced like Korean barbecue, Sichuan hotpot, or cheese fondue, here's your chance. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Queen of Tarts hours: Queen of Tarts, the specialist baker working in the sweet idioms of the United Kingdom and Canada such as butter tarts, scones and more, has new hours for spring and summer. The shop at 378 Hinds St., Tonawanda, will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday, Monday. Read more

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: What is your opinion on tipping, at restaurants, delivery services, tip jars for baristas at Dash’s, etc.? Years ago it was common to leave cash on the table for the wait staff to split. After credit cards, you could add it to the credit card charge, but you didn’t know how the tips would be split. The wait staff often lived off their tips. Now, with the pandemic, more is on the line.

-Judith Bluestone, Buffalo

A: Tipping, preferably in cash, is more vital than ever to restaurant and delivery workers. Their jobs put them in the position of relying on the free-will donations of strangers, rather than a set, stable wage, to make a living. They are vulnerable because the American tipping custom, cemented into the culture in the post-Civil-War era as former slaves sought to find paying jobs, remains in force in 2022. Today owners own the businesses, not the workers, but continue to profit from American tipping culture, allowed to pay wages employees cannot live on, and forcing them to depend, literally, on the kindness of strangers.

The circles of “people who don’t tip adequately” and “people who never lived on tips” overlap considerably, in my experience. Yet the tipping system’s most vociferous defenders include workers who made a lot of money, in the right situations. In the end, though, for every server thrilled to walk out with $600 cash for a night’s work, I’ve heard from many servers who had to endure sexual harassment or other workplace indignities to get money they needed to live.

So I tip at least 10% on takeout or counter service, and at least 20% for sit-down meals. Just because a worker needed a job that put them into that situation doesn’t mean I have to take advantage. Now that I know how American “gratuities” really work, to me, it feels downright indecent not to tip. Read more from the Washington Post

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

