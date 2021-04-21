[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 21, 2021: Exploring immigrant cuisine at Buffalo Without Borders

The Little Club: When the Lombardo family opened a "wine bar" across the street from its flagship Ristorante Lombardo, its focus on adventurous wine left many would-be customers with the idea that its food would be cheese board level. The dishes of Chef Michael Giambra, drawing on his predecessor's work there, demolish that notion. The Little Club, guided by third-generation restaurateur Thomas D. Lombardo and his wife Mary, has a style all its own. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Adios Andrzejewski: The Mexican restaurant at 191 Allen St. will not reopen, according to Mike Andrzejewski, one of the owners.

"It was really just a victim of many things, mostly the pandemic and not not being able to even break even," said Andrzejewski.

The restaurant also lost its founding chef, as Andrzejewski and his wife Sherri have moved to the Alabama coast. After 19 years of operating restaurants including Tsunami, Seabar, Mike A's at the Lafayette, and more, they don't have to shovel snow any more.