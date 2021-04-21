[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 21, 2021: Exploring immigrant cuisine at Buffalo Without Borders

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
April 21, 2021
Making Buffalo Without Borders 'to go'
Buffalo Without Borders, the food-centric annual fundraiser for the International Institute of Buffalo, will skip the mass gathering this year in favor of four nights of takeout cuisine from the city’s immigrant communities.
Starting May 3, the first four Mondays of May will give supporters a chance to contribute to the 103-year-old agency while enjoying flavors from Buffalo’s melting pot.
Bangladeshi, Colombian/Venezuelan, Polish, and Yemeni cuisine and culture will be celebrated with a to-go meal for two, in regular, gluten-free and vegan versions. Each dinner comes with additional snacks, and a cultural information and activity packet that includes a musical playlist, a craft, and background about the culture.
The flavors of Bangladesh will be presented first, May 3, from Apa’s Kitchen, the new Bangladeshi-Indian restaurant at the Broadway Market. Colombia and Venezuela go May 10, with the cooking of Sabores de mi Tierra, 247 Niagara St.
Polish cuisine will be represented by Polish Villa, the veteran golabki purveyor at 2954 Union Road, Cheektowaga, on May 17. Yemeni restaurant Al Sultan, 178 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, presents its food on May 24.
Each night’s packet will also include a recipe for a cocktail appropriate to each evening’s culture, invented for the event by cocktail artists from Waxlight Bar a Vin, Marble + Rye, Hydraulic Hearth, and Grange Community Kitchen.
Tickets are available through iibuffalo.org. Regular tickets are $75, or $250 for the four-night series. Donors can get deeper goodie bags with VIP tickets, at $200 per night or $750 for the series.
DINING REVIEWS
Mariachi de Oro: Founded by the Rosario family in 2011, this Medina restaurant was one of the region's forerunners in offering regional Mexican flavors, notably specials of their Oaxacan home state. With three types of mole, the complex Mexican simmer sauces, on the menu, culinary adventurers can go deep. Or, they can simply enjoy the simplicity of twin chicken chimichangas sluiced in queso. Either way, get the esquites corn salad. Read more
The Little Club: When the Lombardo family opened a "wine bar" across the street from its flagship Ristorante Lombardo, its focus on adventurous wine left many would-be customers with the idea that its food would be cheese board level. The dishes of Chef Michael Giambra, drawing on his predecessor's work there, demolish that notion. The Little Club, guided by third-generation restaurateur Thomas D. Lombardo and his wife Mary, has a style all its own. Read more
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Adios Andrzejewski: The Mexican restaurant at 191 Allen St. will not reopen, according to Mike Andrzejewski, one of the owners.
"It was really just a victim of many things, mostly the pandemic and not not being able to even break even," said Andrzejewski.
The restaurant also lost its founding chef, as Andrzejewski and his wife Sherri have moved to the Alabama coast. After 19 years of operating restaurants including Tsunami, Seabar, Mike A's at the Lafayette, and more, they don't have to shovel snow any more.
They have a condo with an ocean view, and he is a cook in a seaside restaurant called Fisher's Upstairs at Orange Beach Marina.
After years of being in charge of everything, it's a nice change of pace to just go to work, and go home, he said, without worrying about the rent, suppliers, or staffing issues.
"Sometimes it's hard not to be 'the guy,' " he said. "The rest of the time, it's great not to be 'the guy.'" Read more
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
More mambo magic: The next chance to taste a little bit of Buffalo's wing history will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28, at the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. John Young's daughter Lina Brown Young will be offering the wings that her father built Buffalo's first chicken wing restaurants around.
In another blast from the past, a cook named Stone who worked with John Young at Young's Wings N' Things, and later ran Scottie's Steakhouse, will be making his steak sandwiches as well.
Five wings, served in one piece tip-to-drum, are $15, steak sandwiches $12.
Sales are by pre-order only, at buffalobiketours.com/mumbo for pickup at the Broadway Market. Part of the proceeds will help fund a John Young mural slated for the Carl Jeff Barber Shop, 864 Jefferson Ave., a project of Michigan Street Corridor and Buffalo Bike Tours. Read more
Chick Mex to Hertel: A restaurant operation born on the University at Buffalo's Amherst campus is opening a second location in North Buffalo. Chick Mex is a Chipotle-style build-your-bowl-or-burrito operation run by Zahid Rahimi, dishing up an overlapping menu of halal specialties like chicken-and-rice, and other dishes.
Rahimi hopes to open his place at 1458 Hertel Ave., formerly La Tavola Trattoria, on April 23, serving food only. It's not super-strict halal, though, with beer and mine expected to join the menu eventually. Ben Tsujimoto has the story.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: Probably not the most exciting question, but I noticed the Friday’s on Walden is gone. Any info on that?
--Erica G, Cheektowaga
A: Not specifically. But it's probably related to the TGI Friday's chief executive officer's February statement that the chain will permanently close 10 to 12 % of its stores due to the pandemic-related business slump. The chain had 5,000 employees, and 869 stores globally in 2020, in most parts of the world exceptsub-Saharan Africa, its Wikipedia page said.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.