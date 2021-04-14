[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 14, 2021: Upscale offerings in University Heights

BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU
April 14, 2021
University Heights gets a rare supper club
Folks stepping out for dinner and a show in Buffalo just got a new way to go big.
How about a $200 platter that includes a tomahawk steak, a lobster tail, and crab legs, plus sides and vegetables?
University Heights got a new upscale outpost when Luxor Steak & Lobster opened April 1 at 3199 Main St. The building formerly occupied by Richie’s Soul Food Restaurant, and Lounge and Molly’s Pub before that, has been brought back to life by Tara Funderburg and her fiancé Taru Woods.
Luxor aims to be an upscale restaurant with an engaging menu that goes beyond the surf-and-turf in its name, to cater to vegans and vegetarians, its Facebook page says. Live entertainment is planned as part of the draw, with saxophonist Will Holton playing the room last week to create a supper club vibe.
Besides steak and lobster, the menu’s meaty numbers include lollipop lamb chops ($84), and a honey garlic half chicken ($47).
Those avoiding animal products can try vegan “crabcakes” ($17) and an entrée of cabbage steak with rice pilaf ($33).
Other seafood choices include honey garlic Cajun catfish ($56), with dirty rice and vegetable, and lemon garlic salmon ($56). Hours: 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-381-9306.
DINING REVIEWS
Share Kitchen: For creative cooking capable of centering celebrations, check out what Chef Isaac Layzod is up to in Williamsville, on the corner of Main and East Spring streets. Vegan tacos that cure carnivore hunger pangs as well, Nachos Italiano with cacio e pepe sauce, and swoonful ooey-gooey butter cake will give you pause while you catch up. Read more
Next week: Mariachi de Oro: The first restaurant from the Rosario family, Medina’s Mariachi de Oro knocks out the Tex-Mex deep-fried-queso-topped plates as well as deep cuts from their family’s Oaxacan heritage, like mole negro. Don’t overlook the esquites, creamy corn salad with lime juice and cheese, and the flan with goat caramel. Read 2012 review
OPENINGS & CLOSINGS
Black Rock beach: Coming in May, hopefully, from the fertile mind and deep pockets of developer Rocco Termini, and the execution of architect Benjamin Siegel, manager Phil Limina, and a cast of thousands: Tappo Day Club, a luxe hotel pool scene simulator. The site will offer $25 day passes to an Olympic-sized swimming pool, entitling bearer to one of 160 lounge chairs, showers, locker rooms, and a towel. Bars and Tappo Pizza will offer sustenance, and five bungalows offer a semi-private experience for parties. Ben Tsujimoto has all the details.
University Heights halal: Practically across Main Street from Luxor, another eating opportunity added to University Heights recently is Holy Feast, a halal food truck serving "New York style" chicken and rice, gyros, falafel, and more. It's open noon to midnight daily, and has a few tables for housing purchases. Read more
Spices ends restaurant: Amherst Indian grocery-restaurant Spices of India, 438 Evans St., has stopped cooking for individual customers. Buffet and to-go operations have ended, as the operation will focus on stocking its grocery freezers with frozen meals.
MORE RESTAURANT INTEL
Burmese aid at Sun: As Burma continues to suffer deadly turmoil following a military coup, family and friends in the United States have been looking for ways to aid their countrypeople. Sun Restaurants, founded by Burmese immigrants Kevin and Stephanie Lin in 2012, are donating 50% of all restaurant sales to Burmese crisis relief, through Saturday. That’s at the original 1989 Niagara St. location, and 5759 Main St., Williamsville.
“Join us for delicious Burmese dishes from our homeland (or any dishes from our menu!) to help us support this cause,” the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “All donations from our restaurants will go to help support the CRPH campaign to stop the current military attacks happening against innocent Burmese families, and protect democracy within the country.”
Buffalo restaurant on TV: The latest Buffalo restaurant to make the small screen is Casa di Francesca's, 2022 Seneca St. The Food Network's "Restaurant: Impossible" episode on Casa di Francesca's will air at 9 p.m. April 22 as part of the show's 17th season. The episode originally became available for streaming on Discovery+ on Jan. 28, but this new date is the first time it will appear on TV.
Here's the blurb: "In Buffalo, single father Steven Marchione is struggling to keep Casa Di Francesca's open after a series of tragic life events. His family's legacy restaurant is hopelessly rundown, filthy and losing money. Robert Irvine has 48 hours to make Steven the leader his restaurant needs to save the business and support his family." Ben Tsujimoto has all the details.
ASK THE CRITIC
Q: What's going on with Sweetness_7 on Grant Street? I thought it was sold to an employee, but hasn't reopened? I miss it.
--George Best, Buffalo
A: I can answer that because my colleague Mark Sommer talked to owner Prish Moran. It didn't work out, and Moran is looking for another tenant.
Send restaurant tips and feedback on the Food & Drink newsletter to agalarneau@buffnews.com. Follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.
