[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 14, 2021: Upscale offerings in University Heights

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Burmese aid at Sun: As Burma continues to suffer deadly turmoil following a military coup, family and friends in the United States have been looking for ways to aid their countrypeople. Sun Restaurants, founded by Burmese immigrants Kevin and Stephanie Lin in 2012, are donating 50% of all restaurant sales to Burmese crisis relief, through Saturday. That’s at the original 1989 Niagara St. location, and 5759 Main St., Williamsville.

“Join us for delicious Burmese dishes from our homeland (or any dishes from our menu!) to help us support this cause,” the restaurant’s Facebook page said. “All donations from our restaurants will go to help support the CRPH campaign to stop the current military attacks happening against innocent Burmese families, and protect democracy within the country.”