[BN] Food & Drink newsletter April 13, 2022: Pressure Drop menu includes a 'porksicle'

April 13, 2022

Pressure Drop sets Elmwood grand opening

Five years after selling its first pint of Knee Socks double India Pale Ale, Pressure Drop Brewing has brought its West Coast style portfolio of craft beer to Black Rock, scheduling its grand opening for April 22.

At 1672 Elmwood Ave., the building where Nye Park Tavern and Papa Jake’s once operated, the Buffalo-born brewer is offering a menu of inventive pub cuisine, plus liquor, wine, and a lineup of Pressure Drop efforts, produced at its Old First Ward brewery.

There’s room for 58 inside and 20 on the Elmwood-facing patio.

Brainchild of Kenmore native Karl Kolbe, who picked up the brewing bug in California, and chief operations officer Lexi Craine, Pressure Drop Brewing is the latest addition to Black Rock’s burgeoning food and drink menu. Café Bar Moriarty is a block north. Thin Man’s Chandler Street brewpub, Waxlight Bar a Vin, Southern Junction and more are a half-mile west, three blocks from the Syrian baklava artists at Fresh Arabic Sweets on Amherst Street.

Chef Max Ralbovsky is a Culinary Institute of America grad, and his menu goes far beyond pretzels. Like tacos ($5.50 to $7) Cubano style (beer-braised pork, ham, cheese, fried pickles), braised chicken (cabbage, jalapeno crema) and vegan charred cabbage (onion, tomato, salsa). New York City types might be interested to see chopped cheese on the slider menu, along with braised short rib ($6.50 to $7).

Brunch, served Saturday and Sunday, includes a croque madame (brioche, eggs, smoked ham, beer cheese, $14.50), raisin bread French toast with granola ($11.50), and a Hawaiian plate (eggs, rice, Spam, kimchi, pickles, Hawaiian roll, $14.50).

The most audacious snacks are the porksicles (2 for $7), two ingots of sour-beer-braised shoulder with a saucy grilled finish, each sporting a convenient wooden handle. Served with a dab of garlic mayonnaise, they’re a bit unconventional, but then again, so is Pressure Drop.

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday; 2 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Phone: 716-551-0019.

DINING REVIEWS

Rakhapura Restaurant: For years, I've been trying to get Buffalo eaters to head up to the West Side Bazaar for some of the city's best values in Burmese and Thai dishes. Then, as it happened, fledgling bazaar restaurateurs decided to strike out on their own, bringing those menus, plus extensive sushi selections, to 302 Main St. Can good cooking and a rave review from food television personality Alton Brown help extend Rakhapura Restaurant's lease on life? Read more

Next week: Colter Bay: What would happen if you simmered a huge Idaho potato in bacon fat for hours, then loaded it with bacon lardons, triple onion cheddar, sour cream, butter, and rosemary? You'd have one of the upgraded tavern classics at Colter Bay, where Tony Martina's crew has delicious ideas, including a French onion soup spinoff that hits home, by way of Bordeaux and Hanoi. At the corner of Allen and Delaware, you can eat like living well really is the best revenge. Read more

OPENINGS & CLOSINGS

Graylynn brunch: The Main Street temple to gin and Continental cuisine, 537 Main St., brings back brunch starting Easter Sunday, then Saturdays and Sundays following. The menu sports the only full English breakfast ($19) I've seen in ages: eggs, British bacon, cumberland sausage, black (blood) pudding, baked beans, mushrooms, roasted tomato, and toast. Follow up the breakfast butty (bacon, tomato butter, fried egg, arugula, HP sauce, $16) or fried mortadella roll with manchego and egg ($13), with a blood-thinning elixir like the Earl Grey gin and tonic ($12), and watch the light rail rumble by. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Salad bar returns: Scotch N' Sirloin, 3999 Maple Road, Amherst, has announced the return of its beloved salad bar. Perhaps a return to the beforetime is impossible, but at least I can go back and load up on seconds of those marinated mushrooms, and that's not nothing. Read more

WHAT I'VE BEEN READING

When Alton Brown came to town recently, I got the chance to take him to some of the places where the finest chicken wings might be had.

The food television celebrity took the opportunity to reverse his 2018 dismissal of Buffalo's place in wing mecca hierarchy, which had been based on bad dining intel.

Thankful for the opportunity to show him -- and his 4.4 million Twitter followers -- the light, the day made me reach to my bookshelf for "The Tummy Trilogy," a compendium of New Yorker food writer and poet Calvin Trillin's work. The first essay, "The Traveling Man's Burden," begins:

"The best restaurants in the world are, of course, in Kansas City. Not all of them; only the top four or five. Anyone who has visited Kansas City and still doubts that statement has my sympathy: He never made it to the right places."

Its first lines set the tone, for Trillin's essay and my career as a professional chowhound. If you like reading about American foodways, and international excursions in search of ways to feed a yen, to borrow Trillin's phrase, this is 386 pages of pure delight. Read more

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes, and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

