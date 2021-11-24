[BN] Chronicles: Two Guys closing Buffalo stores, 40 years ago this week

It was 40 years ago this week that Two Guys was continuing to liquidate the stock of two Buffalo-area stores.

“Holiday buys of a lifetime” were to be had at the stores at 2001 Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga and Sheridan Drive at Delta in Amherst.

When the New Jersey-based chain first came to Buffalo in 1967, “a new dimension in department store shopping” was promised in “a modern, well lighted and beautifully fixtured store that offers a wide variety of merchandise, attractively displayed and priced.”

The Walden Avenue store was the 34th of the stores offering a “new concept in Discount Department Store shopping for the entire family.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

After 14 years, in October, 1981, Two Guys’ parent company, Vornado Inc., announced the closure of eight stores across New York State and 19 total for across the 42-store chain – including the two Buffalo-area stores. About 300 local employees lost their jobs.