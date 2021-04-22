[BN] Chronicles: The Voelker family’s history at Elmwood and Amherst

For as along as anyone can remember, it hasn’t been too difficult to get a member of the Voelker family to engage in a discussion of how their family history intersected with the beer they were pushing across the bar or the freshly sanitized, multicolored shoes being handed over.
Family matriarch Frances Voelker, who died in 2014 at the age of 103, loved telling stories of the days of Prohibition – a time when her brother-in-law was called “The Niagara Frontier Alcohol King” by newspapers around the country.
James C. Voelker ran the family tavern until a dust-up with feds over the illegal sale of booze in 1922.
It got much worse for Voelker in 1926, when some doctored hooch that passed through his hands was blamed for blinding and killing people all over the Northeast. He faced first-degree murder charges in a trial that was followed very closely in newspapers from Detroit to New York City. The convicted bootlegger ultimately served about five years on reduced charges.
The most prideful stories, though, for Frances, her son late Glenn, and the generations who’ve pushed suds across the pine are the stories of the bar that has stood for almost 130 years, built when the surrounding area was mostly open fields – until 1901 when the world showed up at the front door.
During the Pan-American Exposition, the east side of the Amherst and Elmwood intersection was one of the fair’s main entrances. Across the street, two hotels stood on the ground that is now covered by the Voelker’s complex.
The Hotel Alcazar stood at 676 Amherst St. – which is currently the location of the bowling alley portion of the Voelker’s buildings. Ads claimed the Alcazar could accommodate up to 800 and that the views from the building’s third-story balconies offered the only panoramic view of the Pan-Am.
One postcard that offers a view of the Pan-Am from the Alcazar roof also happens to show part of the other hotel on that corner, the Elmwood Hotel. That building still stands as a part of the current Voelker’s structure – the familiar diagonal doorway is visible behind a decorative turret.
What was then the Elmwood – and for generations has been Voelker’s tavern – is the only structure in this postcard image still standing.
The Elmwood Hotel first opened in the decade before the Pan-Am and was operated by George Rochevot’s Lion Brewery, which ran tap rooms all over the city selling the beer that was brewed in his beer works at the corner of Jefferson and Best.
In 1898, Lion Brewing made extensive alterations to the building at Elmwood and Amherst, including a reframed front, plate glass, plumbing and electrical upgrades and new bar fixtures designed by architect Charles Wettstein.
Henry Messinger, whose name can be seen on one of the signs in the Elmwood Hotel photo, owned the hotel from early 1900 to February 1901 – and was once arrested for running dice games in one of the gin mill’s upstairs rooms. He successfully argued in court that the gaming table in question belonged to a boarder – who was storing the table for use at a future Pan-Am exhibit.
As the Exposition came to a close, the Voelker family took over the bar and has run it ever since, adding the bowling alley and familiar accompanying neon signs in 1941.
As time pushes on toward the middle of the 21st century, authenticity remains one of Buffalo’s primary selling points. Stories like these, told about places like these, are the essence of what makes Buffalo special.
As a city and a region, we’ve decided to make our past a large part of our future, which makes important for us to celebrate and support those places where we can see that past comes alive with genuine experiences and glimpses of what was while imagining what will be.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.