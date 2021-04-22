[BN] Chronicles: The Voelker family’s history at Elmwood and Amherst

For as along as anyone can remember, it hasn’t been too difficult to get a member of the Voelker family to engage in a discussion of how their family history intersected with the beer they were pushing across the bar or the freshly sanitized, multicolored shoes being handed over.

Family matriarch Frances Voelker, who died in 2014 at the age of 103, loved telling stories of the days of Prohibition – a time when her brother-in-law was called “The Niagara Frontier Alcohol King” by newspapers around the country.

James C. Voelker ran the family tavern until a dust-up with feds over the illegal sale of booze in 1922.

It got much worse for Voelker in 1926, when some doctored hooch that passed through his hands was blamed for blinding and killing people all over the Northeast. He faced first-degree murder charges in a trial that was followed very closely in newspapers from Detroit to New York City. The convicted bootlegger ultimately served about five years on reduced charges.

The most prideful stories, though, for Frances, her son late Glenn, and the generations who’ve pushed suds across the pine are the stories of the bar that has stood for almost 130 years, built when the surrounding area was mostly open fields – until 1901 when the world showed up at the front door.