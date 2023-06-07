For generations, the corner of Walden and Bailey has been considered the middle of Buffalo’s East Side—but that was only after men like Joseph Doll sold off their farmlands to be developed as residential areas.

Through much of the second half of the 1800s, Doll’s home—then on the outskirts of the city-- was also a hotel, stable, restaurant and tavern for traveler. He was also a grocer and dry goods dealer for the people in the area.

Doll himself oversaw the creation of streets and building of houses—which helped turn a rural area within Buffalo’s city limits into the residential area it has been for more than a century.

When Doll died at the “advanced age” of 75 in 1909, he was celebrated as a “hardy, upright pioneer” of East Buffalo.