[BN] Chronicles: The fiery end of Williamsville’s Inferno Night Club, 1968

When Williamsville’s old Glen Park Casino burned down in 1968, it didn’t make newspapers around the country just because the massive general alarm fire brought in more than 200 firefighters and two dozen pieces of apparatus from 14 volunteer companies.
Editors all over the country didn’t make cutesie headlines because the place was a beloved Western New York entertainment spot or because there was an estimated $300,000 in damages – $2.5 million in 2022 dollars.
The Williamsville blaze made headlines all over because the music and dancing hall that had been known for decades as the Glen Park Casino had been restyled as a 1960s-style nightspot called “The Inferno," and the irony and play-on-words made it too much for headline writers to resist.
The ironic loss of the structure is part of what keeps the Inferno’s name alive — but so to do the memories of the music. During the small handful of years the Inferno operated, Wilmer and the Dukes was the house band that filled the joint whenever they took to the stage.
Wilmer Alexander was the Black leader of an all-white band from Geneva. — and Buffalo’s young people couldn’t get enough of their R&B sound.
“Their sound antidotes today’s pop-rock and roll music and is characterized by a heavy beat from drums and bass and solid rhythm from guitar and organ,” wrote the Canisius Griffin in 1966. “All this served as accompaniment for lead singer and sax player Wilmer who dominated the proceedings with his James Brown-like renditions.”
The original Wilmer and the Dukes disbanded in 1974, but put on reunion shows in 1988 to help pay Alexander’s medical bills. Afterwards, members of the band continued touring as the Legendary Dukes until 2012.
Although Glen Park’s small kiddie land amusement park was untouched by the Inferno fire in 1968, a 1973 fire did more extensive damage. The Village of Williamsville and Town of Amherst purchased the land to create the Glen Park which exists today.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.