[BN] Chronicles: The fiery end of Williamsville’s Inferno Night Club, 1968

When Williamsville’s old Glen Park Casino burned down in 1968, it didn’t make newspapers around the country just because the massive general alarm fire brought in more than 200 firefighters and two dozen pieces of apparatus from 14 volunteer companies.

Editors all over the country didn’t make cutesie headlines because the place was a beloved Western New York entertainment spot or because there was an estimated $300,000 in damages – $2.5 million in 2022 dollars.

The Williamsville blaze made headlines all over because the music and dancing hall that had been known for decades as the Glen Park Casino had been restyled as a 1960s-style nightspot called “The Inferno," and the irony and play-on-words made it too much for headline writers to resist.

The ironic loss of the structure is part of what keeps the Inferno’s name alive — but so to do the memories of the music. During the small handful of years the Inferno operated, Wilmer and the Dukes was the house band that filled the joint whenever they took to the stage.

Wilmer Alexander was the Black leader of an all-white band from Geneva. — and Buffalo’s young people couldn’t get enough of their R&B sound.