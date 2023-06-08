Both Loblaws and Robert Hall are long gone – but the view on Delaware just north of Sheridan has only recently taken on a completely new look.

When Loblaws Grocerteria opened in Buffalo in 1924, it was billed as a “new type of grocery chain store,” and was among the first to be carry-and-carry and self-serve. From that first store at Seneca near Zittel in South Buffalo, there were as many as 25 stores by 1970. Most of the Buffalo area Loblaws stores were absorbed by Bells Markets in 1976.

The Loblaws location shown here in 1963 was eventually taken over by Tops. An earlier location of Tops Discount Foods can be seen across Delaware Avenue in this photo.

Robert Hall was a national chain of men’s clothing stores that first came to Western New York in 1953 with stores at Main and Kensington, in the Airport Plaza, and on Abbott Road near the Buffalo/Lackawanna border. The store’s 366 locations closed in 1977 – including five in Buffalo. The Robert Hall building was most recently the Bon-Ton Home Store. It was torn down in 2021, and a building with a Starbucks and Rachel’s was built in its place.

These photos come from color slides that were used for sales and promotions for the Kreiss Sign Company.

The company was founded by Charles Kreiss in 1883. In the 1920s, they were among the first to manufacture and sell neon signs in Buffalo. By the time this photo was taken in 1961, the Kreiss headquarters was located at the corner of Washington and Virginia. Today, the spot is a parking lot at the edge of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. Nearly 200 Kreiss images from all over Western New York in the 1950s and 1960s have been digitized by the Buffalo Stories Archives.