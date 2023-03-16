When famine and oppression enticed families from Ireland to Buffalo’s First Ward, Buffalo’s harbor was teeming with more work than anyone could handle.

As endless streams of lake boats filled with Midwest grain appeared on Buffalo’s waterways, it was Irish immigrants (and eventually their sons and grandsons) who did the backbreaking, dirty work of shoveling that grain into the grain silos that dotted the Buffalo Harbor and Buffalo River.

Buffalo’s mostly Irish grain scoopers and dock workers combined their voices during an 1899 strike that nearly shut down the country’s milling industry. Two weeks into the strike, there were 3.6 million bushels of grain sitting in 43 vessels afloat in the waters surrounding Buffalo.

Until then, throughout the First Ward, “boss scoopers,” led by William “Fingy” Conners, ran saloons from which scoopers were hired. Scoopers who refused to drink their share of Buffalo-brewed Beck’s Beer were not hired for work and ultimately had their papers to work along the waterfront revoked.

As the strike was settled, a new union – which eventually became Local 109 – was established to create more fair work conditions. Still, the work was difficult and seasonal. Throwing 100-pound scoops in dusty ship hulls for 10 to 12 hours at a time only happened when the lake wasn’t frozen. Cool fall days were spent stocking up on coal and potatoes, according to one Ward resident quoted in 1977 talking about the old days.

One of the First Ward’s most recognizable scoopers was the man who’d become a four-term mayor of Buffalo, James D. Griffin. He worked at a few different elevators, including the now-condemned Great Northern elevator on Ganson Street.

“It was tough, very tough. But it was good, manly work,” Griffin told The News in 1979. “You always felt that if the other guy could do it, you had to be able to do it. You never went right home after work. You had a few beers first. When I first started, my father would rub liniment over my sore muscles.”

The era of the scooper came to an end in 2002, when the last of the straight-decker lake ships, The Kinsman Independent, was retired and mothballed, and self-unloading ships began servicing the General Mills complex on the Buffalo River.