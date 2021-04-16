[BN] Chronicles: Pearl and Seneca streets, 1890s

Buffalo was a young growing city in the 1890s when a photographer stood at the corner of Seneca and Pearl streets to capture an image that looks almost entirely foreign to us now – even though the building to the left still stands as the home of the Pearl Street Grill and Brewery.

One of the major tenants in the building at the time of the photo was C.H. Utley Pianos.

“After an inspection of C.H. Utley’s Piano Warerooms at Nos. 80-82 Pearl Street, it is difficult to see how their exquisite line of goods can be improved upon,” read a 1900 ad. “Such a display of beautiful mahogany, walnut, quarter-sawed oak and rosewood has rarely been seen in Buffalo.”