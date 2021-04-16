[BN] Chronicles: Pearl and Seneca streets, 1890s

Buffalo was a young growing city in the 1890s when a photographer stood at the corner of Seneca and Pearl streets to capture an image that looks almost entirely foreign to us now – even though the building to the left still stands as the home of the Pearl Street Grill and Brewery.
One of the major tenants in the building at the time of the photo was C.H. Utley Pianos.
“After an inspection of C.H. Utley’s Piano Warerooms at Nos. 80-82 Pearl Street, it is difficult to see how their exquisite line of goods can be improved upon,” read a 1900 ad. “Such a display of beautiful mahogany, walnut, quarter-sawed oak and rosewood has rarely been seen in Buffalo.”
Opened in 1842, it was claimed that no fewer than 10,000 Buffalo homes had been furnished with Utley instruments. In 1905, Utley moved to the eastern side of the 600 block of Main Street, just north of Chippewa. After 80 years of selling pianos to Buffalonians, Utley was bought out by an even older and more storied Buffalo piano dealer – Denton, Cottier & Daniels – in 1922.
One of Western New York’s longest-standing institutions, Denton, Cottier & Daniels has been operating since 1827 – when legend has it that James D. Sheppard, the firm’s founder and Buffalo’s first professional musician, brought the first pianos to Buffalo from New York City via a six-day journey along the newly-opened Erie Canal. DCD moved from Buffalo to Amherst in 1976.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.