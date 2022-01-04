[BN] Chronicles: Looking back at Western New York Bigfoot sightings

“It’s supposed to be between 5 feet 6 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs between 300 and 350 pounds. I hesitate to call it a Bigfoot or a Sasquatch, I just don’t really know what to call it,” Filicetti told the Courier-Express.

The photos were of animal remains found by hunters. Dogs later ran off with the rotting head and feet of some creature – possibly a large-fanged bear, but Filicetti was convinced he photographed the remains of creature that had been spotted around Lewiston for the two previous decades.

At a forum where the facts of the case were discussed, UB professor Paul Kurtz called the whole thing “pure fantasy,” guessing the remains were those of an illegally poached bear.

But a West Coast sasquatch expert in attendance wasn’t so sure. At a meeting at the village fire hall, Jon Erik Beckjord, director of the Seattle-based Project Bigfoot offered up a jar of “glop,” which he said just might contain hair and skin from the creature.

"There's no reason why you can't have Bigfoots in Western New York,” said Beckjord. “Sixty-percent of New York state is woods or secluded off-limit areas – military bases, Love Canal, chemical companies."