[BN] Chronicles: Looking back at Western New York Bigfoot sightings

The legend of Yeti or Bigfoot stretches back to the time before recorded history in North America, and despite many fantastic claims that eventually have been proven to be or admitted to be hoaxes, the unexplained elements of some stories are enough to capture imaginations.
At least three times over the last several decades, Western New Yorkers have made front page news with their claims of close brushes with ape men in the wild in Batavia, Newfane and Clarence.
Batavia’s Bigfoot, 1960
Batavia’s Daily News was skeptical but still ran a big photo of an 8-inch footprint left by a “mystery beast” under the railroad bridge over Tonawanda Creek near Walnut Street on a summer night in 1960.
“Well, it wasn’t a ghost, that’s for sure, because it left footprints,” reported the Daily News. “And what tracks – eight inches long! But if it wasn’t a ghost, then what was it?”
As Donald Palone, 15, and a few of his friends crossed the bridge one night, they heard “a loud, terrifying, banshee-like screech resounded from the area of the creek below.”
Batavia police were joined by state troopers in following up on their tale of returning with lanterns to find a “large, shadowy figure” under the bridge.
“It was too dark to tell what it was,” young Donald told the paper, but they could tell it was fairly large as it scrambled out into the murky water.
The only evidence cops found of the beast were a few giant footprints – which were photographed by a newspaper photographer who had joined in the hunt.
The skeptical excitement turned to eyerolling when the next night someone painted similar “footprints” leading up the steps of Batavia’s City Hall.
“Who are they trying to kid?” asked one cynic in earshot of a Daily News reporter.
Newfane’s Bigfoot, 1980
Peter Filicetti, a part-time Newfane police officer, had spent four years investigating the beast he says he first encountered while picking some corn for dinner. He didn’t see it – but he saw the three-toed footprints left behind. And he heard it.
"It makes screaming sound,” he said as he lit a cigarette. “I swear it’ll make all the hair on your body stand up on end. It sounds just like a woman being murdered. It’s terrible.”
On March 3, 1980, the above-the-banner headline in the Courier-Express read, “Officer has Photos of Niagara County Beast,” with the story headlined, “Bigfoot?”
“It’s supposed to be between 5 feet 6 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs between 300 and 350 pounds. I hesitate to call it a Bigfoot or a Sasquatch, I just don’t really know what to call it,” Filicetti told the Courier-Express.
The photos were of animal remains found by hunters. Dogs later ran off with the rotting head and feet of some creature – possibly a large-fanged bear, but Filicetti was convinced he photographed the remains of creature that had been spotted around Lewiston for the two previous decades.
At a forum where the facts of the case were discussed, UB professor Paul Kurtz called the whole thing “pure fantasy,” guessing the remains were those of an illegally poached bear.
But a West Coast sasquatch expert in attendance wasn’t so sure. At a meeting at the village fire hall, Jon Erik Beckjord, director of the Seattle-based Project Bigfoot offered up a jar of “glop,” which he said just might contain hair and skin from the creature.
"There's no reason why you can't have Bigfoots in Western New York,” said Beckjord. “Sixty-percent of New York state is woods or secluded off-limit areas – military bases, Love Canal, chemical companies."
“All I know is that there have been a lot of new spotlights added to the backyards at homes in the town over the past three or four years,” said Filicetti in 1980. “People in Lewiston know there’s something out there. A lot of them have seen it or heard it.”
Clarence’s Bigfoot, 2006
Maki Becker’s article in The News caused an international stir.
She reported it was “likely a jokester in a monkey suit,” but also that “Hans Mobius swears up and down that he saw – and photographed – a bizarre beast covered from head to toe with dark hair that walked on two legs, near a patch of dense woods on his 100-acre horse farm in Clarence.”
"I don't want to come across as a nutcase here," Mobius said as he explained that he was going to a remote part of his 100-acre farm to photograph an area he wanted to clear – only to come across what he said was a confused-looking creature that zigzagged as it loped into the forest.
Jeffrey Meldrum, an assistant biological sciences professor at Idaho State University, barely looked at the photo before telling Becker that it was a fake.
"It's obviously a man in a suit," said Meldrum. "Look at the forearms – there's not natural taper at the wrist. It looks like a sleeve transitioning into a glove."
Still, weeks later, a seven-person investigative team came to the Clarence farm from California and used thermal imaging to see a 6- to 8-foot-tall humanoid creature in the woods.
The crew from Searching For Bigfoot Inc. also made claims of having communicated with the beast using "tree knocking," which they described as “the preferred method of Bigfoot communication.”
The final word on the Mobius sighting, however, likely goes to the clerk at longtime Buffalo costume retailer George & Co., who admitted to selling a gorilla suit only weeks before the incident. The same clerk also positively identified Mobius as the buyer.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.