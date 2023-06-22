All of Western New York is abuzz with the grand reopening of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum this month, with the addition of a new building and a new initial in the name, with Jeffrey Gundlach’s donation to expand the Albright-Knox. There’s been a similar reaction for each previous building and initial as well.

The space first opened as the Albright Art Gallery in 1905.

“Time will hardly deteriorate or future generations depreciate the ‘white stone’ with which Buffalo marks this day,” wrote The News when the original E.B. Green-designed structure was dedicated. “The white marble Temple of Art given to the city through the munificence of Mr. John J. Albright, in the opinion of those who took part in the dedicatory exercises of the day, will satisfy the eye of children for untold years to come. Through the present century it will remain, as it is today, the brightest architectural gem on the brow of the Queen City of the Lakes.”

In 1962, the gallery reopened after a yearlong renovation and addition designed by Gordon Bunshaft and made possible through the donations of Seymour Knox II– who was a bank president, modern art patron, and the father of Sabres founders Seymour and Northrup Knox.

“The guests seemed to speak only in superlatives,” wrote News reporter Jean Reeves. “If the world of art can be said to have a capital, it has moved today to the City of Buffalo. The elite of that world – museum directors, artists, critics, scholars, collectors and gallery trustees – have journeyed to this bustling community to pay homage to a bright star in its firmament, the Albright-Knox Art Gallery.

“Aglow with lights, like a lady showing off her jewels, the gallery unveiled the $2,000,000 addition and the priceless collection of art that have brought it into the front rank of art museums.”