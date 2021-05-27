[BN] Chronicles: Few things are more 'Buffalo' than the hot dog

Even if there isn’t one on the menu, the thought of a nicely charred Sahlen’s hot dog is likely to cross the minds of many – if not most – Western New Yorkers this Memorial Day weekend.
In business in Buffalo since 1869, the wieners produced by the family owned Sahlen Meat Packing Co. have become one of the definitive tastes of Western New York. That’s true not only because the frankfurters are delicious and a taste that is unique to our region – but also because Sahlen’s is a survivor in what was once a crowded field of meat packers and sausagemakers in Buffalo.
Starting in the 1830s, German immigrants brought their tastes for and abilities to produce processed meats to Buffalo. As the decades wore on, Polish and Italian immigrants brought their recipes, processes and tastes here as well.
As the home of one of the nation’s largest railroad hubs as well as one of the nation’s largest stockyards, Buffalo naturally became one of the nation’s largest meat producers.
Through the first half of the 20th century, many of Buffalo’s great meat packers were bought out by national corporations, but even into the 1970s, there were still a couple dozen or so members of the Greater Buffalo Associated Meat Industry trade group.
“When you purchase meat and sausage products produced at local meat plants you are assured of having quality products made by Buffalo workers,” read one ad. “Boost Buffalo — Buy products produced by the Greater Buffalo Associated Meat Industry members. Serving Western New York with quality meats and sausages.”
While a half-dozen or more different brands of hot dogs might populate your butcher’s display case, the local meat packers’ combined effort was in making sure you picked a Buffalo hot dog or sausage over one made somewhere else.
One year in the early '60s, the Buffalo Bisons decided to sell out-of-town hot dogs at the Rockpile. When the 5,500-member Meatcutters Local 54 set up a picket line on opening day, the War Memorial hot dogs were quickly switched to Buffalo dogs.
After decades of Bills fans munching on local dogs at the Rockpile and then at Rich Stadium, in 1977, team officials went with an Iowa meat vendor and caused an uproar – especially with the 900 members of Local 54 working in seven Buffalo meatpacking plants.
Meatcutters President John Hickey said it was the kind of story he’d seen play out in the steel, auto and brewing industries and he didn’t want to see it happen to the meatpackers.
“When I got out of college in the 1950s, there were 17 breweries in Western New York, but they went out of business because of the imports from Canada and other states,” Hickey told the Courier-Express. He said these packing firms need attention now “before we lose them. I don't care who gets the contract – Malecki, Shelly, Sahlen or any of the others – as long as it is a local firm.”
Malecki had the contract with the Bills through most of the 1970s, and company president Ronald Malecki said during the previous two seasons, he sold about 90,000 pounds of hot dogs at Rich Stadium.
“I wouldn’t mind who got the contract, but I would appreciate it if they kept the business in Buffalo,” said Malecki, who was also the past president of the local meat industry group.
"Twenty-five years ago, there were more than 40 members of the Greater Buffalo Associated Meat Industry. Now there are 21 left," Malecki said in 1977. The Joseph Malecki Corp. closed its meatpacking operation after 73 years, laying off about 50 people in 1988.
The longtime traditional Buffalo brands of the Paul Szelagowski company, Shelly brands, are now the property of Wardynski Meats, which makes hot dogs under both names. Wardy’s has spent more than a century in the sausage business in Buffalo.
But the Sahlen family is still at it – although they no longer buy cattle in places like Gowanda and drive the herd to be slaughtered at their East Side plant. Sahlen has continued to experience growth and find new markets, making the Buffalo-style hot dog a hot Western New York export.
Clearly, Sahlen has captured Buffalo’s hot dog heart. Not only are their dogs sold at the ballpark, the Sahlen name is on the ballpark, too.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.