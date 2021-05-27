[BN] Chronicles: Few things are more 'Buffalo' than the hot dog

Even if there isn’t one on the menu, the thought of a nicely charred Sahlen’s hot dog is likely to cross the minds of many – if not most – Western New Yorkers this Memorial Day weekend.

In business in Buffalo since 1869, the wieners produced by the family owned Sahlen Meat Packing Co. have become one of the definitive tastes of Western New York. That’s true not only because the frankfurters are delicious and a taste that is unique to our region – but also because Sahlen’s is a survivor in what was once a crowded field of meat packers and sausagemakers in Buffalo.

Starting in the 1830s, German immigrants brought their tastes for and abilities to produce processed meats to Buffalo. As the decades wore on, Polish and Italian immigrants brought their recipes, processes and tastes here as well.

As the home of one of the nation’s largest railroad hubs as well as one of the nation’s largest stockyards, Buffalo naturally became one of the nation’s largest meat producers.

Through the first half of the 20th century, many of Buffalo’s great meat packers were bought out by national corporations, but even into the 1970s, there were still a couple dozen or so members of the Greater Buffalo Associated Meat Industry trade group.