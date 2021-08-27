[BN] Chronicles: Dancing at Buffalo’s top 5 discos, 1979

Trying to define what made for a good disco experience in 1970s Buffalo is like trying to define what makes for good Italian food.

While the conversation seems dominated by questions about whether it’s “sauce” or “gravy,” about how sweet that sauce/gravy should be, and about what shape of pasta should that sauce/gravy should be poured over – anyone ever in such a conversation seems to agree that Olive Garden does it all wrong.

Yet, somehow, Olive Garden’s parking lot is always packed.

Courier-Express reporter Jeff Sonier clearly knew he was tip-toeing through a minefield when he ranked Western New York’s top disco nightclubs – but he put his head down and got to work. It was, after all, for a very good cause.

“What Buffalo needs is a guide to the uninformed, a list of places to go when they get ants in their pants and they’re ready to dance,” Sonier wrote.

Ranked by “every person on the Courier-Express staff who loves to disco,” the list ignored “bars in Buffalo that play the occasional Village People tune and try to pass themselves off as discos.”