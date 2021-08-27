[BN] Chronicles: Dancing at Buffalo’s top 5 discos, 1979

Trying to define what made for a good disco experience in 1970s Buffalo is like trying to define what makes for good Italian food.
While the conversation seems dominated by questions about whether it’s “sauce” or “gravy,” about how sweet that sauce/gravy should be, and about what shape of pasta should that sauce/gravy should be poured over – anyone ever in such a conversation seems to agree that Olive Garden does it all wrong.
Yet, somehow, Olive Garden’s parking lot is always packed.
Courier-Express reporter Jeff Sonier clearly knew he was tip-toeing through a minefield when he ranked Western New York’s top disco nightclubs – but he put his head down and got to work. It was, after all, for a very good cause.
“What Buffalo needs is a guide to the uninformed, a list of places to go when they get ants in their pants and they’re ready to dance,” Sonier wrote.
Ranked by “every person on the Courier-Express staff who loves to disco,” the list ignored “bars in Buffalo that play the occasional Village People tune and try to pass themselves off as discos.”
No. 1 on the list was Mulligan’s Café and Nightclub, 1669 Hertel Ave., which was highlighted by “a swank atmosphere, sophisticated lighting and décor, and an interesting crowd.”
The café and the nightclub were two separate rooms.
“Out front, the café still boogies, but seemingly without the same excitement level as the nightclub," Sonier wrote. "Together, though, they are Buffalo’s Dynamic Duo of Disco.”
Drink prices were high and dress on the weekends was “fashionable.”
Club 747 on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga was listed as No. 2.
“A dazzling light show – the best in Buffalo – gives it all a fantasy feeling inside this converted 747 jetliner,” wrote Sonier, who said a “stiffer” mood and bad music choices kept it from a tie for the first spot. “The 747 is probably the closest thing Buffalo has to the ‘name’ clubs in cities like New York and Toronto.”
The "Mad Men" style cocktail lounge of the Clinton Aire Hotel was transformed into the marquee spot of the Disco Era in Buffalo. Club 747 opened to much fanfare at the Executive Inn on Genesee Street across from the airport in March 1975. The joint, it was said by one DJ, "established Buffalo as a disco city."
At 747, drink prices were high and so was the fashion – “break out the three-piece white suit” was the advice offered.
At No. 3: the Pierce Arrow Agency at 3036 Seneca St. in West Seneca. Sonier admitted third place might be too high for the Pierce Arrow, but called it “a poor man’s Mulligan’s.”
Drink prices were moderate and dress was casual to come-as-you-are fashionable.
Mother’s Bakery Amherst, 4585 Main St., was No. 4. The crowd was like the Pierce Arrow, but older, with higher drink prices and pauses between songs that took the steam out of dancing.
Queen of Disco Gloria Gaynor performed at the first World's Largest Disco at the Buffalo Convention Center
The Elmwood Village at 477 Elmwood came in at No. 5 – and seemed to attract more folks in the 18 to 21 age range than the others. Bottled Coors Beer was listed as something different, as it wasn’t widely available in the East during the '70s. It was also noted that Casa di Pizza was downstairs if anyone got hungry. Aside from the Coors, drinks were average in price and dress was fashionable.
Honorable mentions went to Mister Goodbar and Coles on Elmwood, Sgt. Pepper’s at 1126 Hertel, McArthur’s Park at 153 Elmwood, St. George’s Other Room at 675 Delaware Ave., and Julie’s at 207 Youngs Road in Amherst.
“So lace up your roller skates, put on your wide-brimmed hats, pleat your pants, and follow the bouncing mirror-ball,” Sonier wrote to end the review. “To quote the recent disco smash, ‘Ain’t no stoppin’ us now.’ ”
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.