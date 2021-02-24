BN Chronicles: Dan Montgomery’s and Ann Montgomery’s Little Harlem

As Buffalo's first widely successful Black restaurateur, many of Buffalo's black-owned restaurants and taverns could trace back their roots to Montgomery. William Clore was one of many who learned the business working under Montgomery and then later as a partner. Clore struck out on his own, and with his brother owned another of Buffalo’s landmark African-American nightclubs, the Vendome Hotel.

Well beyond the service industry, Montgomery's influence was seen and felt in the day-to-day life of his community. He was among the first to donate to the efforts to build the Michigan Avenue YMCA, which was to become the center of the African-American community from the time it was built in 1924 until it was torn down in 1977.

A pioneer in her own right, Ann opened an ice cream parlor and billiards hall on Michigan Avenue after splitting from Dan in 1922. She eventually bought the building and opened Ann Montgomery’s Little Harlem Hotel-- becoming Buffalo’s Queen of Caberet.

“Montgomery shrewdly read the times,” wrote Patricia Ward Biederman in the Courier-Express in 1982. “Buffalo was ready for something naughtier, something jazzier, something more like the mostly-black-for-mostly-white entertainment offered by the Cotton Club in New York.”