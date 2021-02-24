BN Chronicles: Dan Montgomery’s and Ann Montgomery’s Little Harlem

Through the 1920s and 1930s, Dan and Ann Montgomery were one of Buffalo's best-known couples and one of the city's most prosperous Black families as pioneers in the restaurant, hotel, and nightclub business.
Their fashion and philanthropy were regular topics in the Buffalo American, the city's Black newspaper of the 1920s. The couple's love of flashy, fast, expensive cars and their regular travels around pre-Depression Buffalo made them hard to miss.
He was always known as a bit of a character—even when he wasn’t trying to be. In 1950, the 64-year-old walked six blocks to county hall with $1,880 in quarters and half dollars on his shoulder to pay his property taxes. It took two clerks—each half his age—to carry the coins to the bank.
Dan opened his hotel and restaurant on Exchange Street in 1907. Located on what is now a mostly desolate-feeling stretch of Exchange Street just south of the ball park, Dan Montgomery's opened when the city's main train station-- the New York Central Depot-- was on Exchange Street in about the place where the Amtrak terminal is today.
At first, Montgomery catered to mostly people of color-- both citizens of Buffalo and railroad employees. Soon his clientele grew to include Buffalonians and rail workers from all races and backgrounds. His hospitality was so beloved among the men working on the railroad that when the Central Terminal was moved from Exchange Street to the East Side in 1929, Montgomery opened a second very successful location on Curtiss Street in the immediate shadow of the then-new Central Terminal.
As Buffalo's first widely successful Black restaurateur, many of Buffalo's black-owned restaurants and taverns could trace back their roots to Montgomery. William Clore was one of many who learned the business working under Montgomery and then later as a partner. Clore struck out on his own, and with his brother owned another of Buffalo’s landmark African-American nightclubs, the Vendome Hotel.
Well beyond the service industry, Montgomery's influence was seen and felt in the day-to-day life of his community. He was among the first to donate to the efforts to build the Michigan Avenue YMCA, which was to become the center of the African-American community from the time it was built in 1924 until it was torn down in 1977.
A pioneer in her own right, Ann opened an ice cream parlor and billiards hall on Michigan Avenue after splitting from Dan in 1922. She eventually bought the building and opened Ann Montgomery’s Little Harlem Hotel-- becoming Buffalo’s Queen of Caberet.
“Montgomery shrewdly read the times,” wrote Patricia Ward Biederman in the Courier-Express in 1982. “Buffalo was ready for something naughtier, something jazzier, something more like the mostly-black-for-mostly-white entertainment offered by the Cotton Club in New York.”
The Little Harlem Hotel was one of Buffalo’s most storied night spots. Ann Montgomery made sure that all felt welcome in her establishment—not only black and white, but the tavern is also remembered as a safe place for gays and lesbians at a time when there weren’t many such places.
As maybe Buffalo’s best cross-section of life in the city, it was a must stop for an authentic “night on the town,” according to longtime newspaper and radio man Charley Bailey.
“The Little Harlem featured excellent food and small, but always interesting, floor shows,” wrote Bailey in 1967. Interesting is an understatement.
Many of the great entertainers of the mid-20th Century entertained at the Little Harlem. Ella Fitzgerald, Della Reese, Sammy Davis Jr., Lena Horne—even heavyweight champ Joe Louis.
Just as impressive is the list of entertainers who played other rooms in Buffalo—who went to the Little Harlem to be entertained themselves-- Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday and Dinah Washington among them.
Both Dan Montgomery’s and The Little Harlem stayed in business long after their heydays and well after the passing of their pioneering owners.
Mildred Montgomery, who Dan married after he and Ann split, continued to operate her late husband’s Exchange Street restaurant after he died at age 68 in 1954. The entire block was lost to Urban Renewal as the ball park was being built in 1987.
Ann Montgomery-Woodson continued to run the Little Harlem Hotel until her death at age 87 in 1978—an amazing 56 year run in business at the same address. Although Urban Renewal gutted the Michigan/Broadway neighborhood around the landmark, the nightspot continued to operate until a cooking mishap burned the place down in 1993.
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Judge High School.