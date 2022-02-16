[BN] Chronicles: Christine Baranski’s Polish Buffalo roots

From “Cybill” to “The Good Wife” to her current HBO series “The Gilded Age,” Christine Baranski has spent the last couple of decades in steady TV work.
She’s also spent the last couple of decades taking every opportunity to talk about Buffalo, her Polonia-influenced upbringing here, and most recently, in an interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," her love of the Bills.
Christine Baranski is a Broadway superstar, but she hasn’t forgotten her Buffalo roots nor her @BuffaloBills #LSSC pic.twitter.com/vbSrL14zYH— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 20, 2022
“I have a T-shirt that says, ‘Buffalo – a drinking town with a football problem,’” she told the late-night host, as she talked about how loud she gets when watching Bills games.
In an interview with Terry Gross on NPR’s "Fresh Air" in 2020, Baranski also talked about Polish-Catholic life in along the Buffalo/Cheektowaga border in the 1950s.
“I was within walking distance of my church and my schools, and I, you know, walked to Mass every day,” said Baranski, repeating a theme many Buffalo baby boomers can relate to.
Maybe less relatable to some is the theatrical grandmother Baranski also described to Gross.
“We would be put to bed, my brother and I, but Nana was in the living room with her Polish friends, and they'd get drunk, and they'd sing, and they dance.”
In fact, Baranski came from two families with experience in entertainment, especially in the city’s Polonia district. Both of her grandmothers had been featured on Buffalo radio. Maternal grandmother Stella Mazurowska sang on WGR in the 1920s and paternal grandmother Janina Baranska hosted a show on WWOL in the 1950s.
Baranski’s father Lucien was often featured in articles and photos in Dziennik Dla Wszystkich, Buffalo’s Polish language daily newspaper, where he was the advertising manager. Known in English as “Everybody’s Daily,” the paper was published from 1911 to 1957.
As a high school student at Villa Maria Academy in the late '60s and early '70s, Baranski was no stranger to stages around Buffalo, performing with the experimental Buffalo Theater Workshop and Company of Man. One 1969 review in the UB’s Spectrum called her “a versatile young lady.”
“Christine Baranski, who is reportedly a high school senior (although a birth certificate might be necessary to prove it) establishes herself as one of the most versatile young actresses I have seen anywhere in recent years.”
She was also class president and a member of the Villa basketball team, as she mentioned coming back to Buffalo’s Studio Arena Theatre in 1980 for the world premiere of “Lady of the Diamond,” where she put those Felican Sister-learned athletic skills to work on the stage.
In 2000, six years before Villa Maria Academy closed, Baranski returned to her alma mater to give a commencement speech on the 40th anniversary of her own 1970 salutatorian speech.
By that time the winner of Tony and Emmy awards, she wanted to make sure the young women of the graduating class understood that life wasn’t about awards, fame, or money.
“Follow the path that gives you the most joy,” said Baranski. “In other words, follow your heart.”
Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School.