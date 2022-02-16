[BN] Chronicles: Christine Baranski’s Polish Buffalo roots

In fact, Baranski came from two families with experience in entertainment, especially in the city’s Polonia district. Both of her grandmothers had been featured on Buffalo radio. Maternal grandmother Stella Mazurowska sang on WGR in the 1920s and paternal grandmother Janina Baranska hosted a show on WWOL in the 1950s.

Baranski’s father Lucien was often featured in articles and photos in Dziennik Dla Wszystkich, Buffalo’s Polish language daily newspaper, where he was the advertising manager. Known in English as “Everybody’s Daily,” the paper was published from 1911 to 1957.

As a high school student at Villa Maria Academy in the late '60s and early '70s, Baranski was no stranger to stages around Buffalo, performing with the experimental Buffalo Theater Workshop and Company of Man. One 1969 review in the UB’s Spectrum called her “a versatile young lady.”

“Christine Baranski, who is reportedly a high school senior (although a birth certificate might be necessary to prove it) establishes herself as one of the most versatile young actresses I have seen anywhere in recent years.”