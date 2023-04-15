In 1933, A&P was not only the largest grocery retailer in the country – it was the largest retailer period. With 16,000 stores, A&P was more than twice the size of the next largest retailer, Sears & Roebuck.

Despite the national footprint, in Buffalo, A&P’s marketing was decidedly local. To counter any idea that shopping at the nation’s largest chain was bad for the area economy, A&P spelled out clearly during 1933’s “Buy Buffalo Week” exactly what impact the store and its shoppers were having on Western New York’s bottom line.

As a part of the weekly ad in The News, A&P said the company spends more than $100,000 ($2.3 million in 2023 dollars) each week in Buffalo for salaries, rent, heat, light, freight, advertising and local food purchases.

It was much easier for a grocery store to encourage shoppers to buy Buffalo-made products when Buffalo was a manufacturing and production hub. At least 20 local manufacturers and suppliers A&P used as vendors were listed in the ad: from flour and meatpacking to soft drinks, lumber, soaps, coffee and dairy.

The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. had 152 locations in the City of Buffalo in 1933. They were small, locally operated neighborhood storefronts. Through the decades, A&P opened more modern grocery stores and supermarkets in the Buffalo area and around the country, but saw business wane in the 1970s. The 20 A&P stores located in Erie and Niagara counties closed in 1975 as a part of the the closure of at least a third of the chain’s 3,500 stores across the country. Tops, Loblaws and Super Duper each took over a handful of the closed A&P stores around Western New York.