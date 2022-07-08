 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

[BN] Chronicles: A penny a pound at Ground Round

  • Updated
  • 0
The-Ground-Round-NF-Blvd2004.jpg

The Ground Round on Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, in 2004.
Support this work for $1 a month

When Buffalo’s first Ground Round restaurant opened at the Seneca Mall in 1971, it was the sixth in a chain of what was then mostly converted Howard Johnson’s locations.

Through the '80s, the number of Ground Round locations around the country grew past 200, and here in Western New York — a place not always friendly to chain restaurants — there were seven locations in 1985, including a former Howard Johnson’s at Delaware and Sheridan that was converted in 1976.

Now a commonplace staple — in the early '70s, a chain restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere was something new.

Ground Round Seneca Mall 1972

Inside The Ground Round at the Seneca Mall, 1972.

“Where the good old days are still happening,” read a 1971 ad. “The Ground Round is that kind of place. Free peanuts at every table. Throw peanut shells on the floor and order a huge pitcher of cold beer or bloody marys or Harvey Wallbangers.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

A 1972 story called the Seneca Mall restaurant “one of the most colorful in the Buffalo area, and the largest in the company's 14-restaurant chain.”

People are also reading…

There was seating for 370 in three different dining areas. There was dancing on Saturdays and sing-along piano music six nights a week, but during the days on weekends, there was a clown and popcorn for the kids.

“It’s a family-type restaurant, as well as an adult drinking and eating establishment,” said the 1972 story.

By the 1980s, though it was a chain — the place was a beloved Buffalo institution, especially among kids who remember paying a penny-a-pound for their hamburger, hot dog, or PB&J.

Ground Round ad, 1985

An advertisement shows seven Western New York locations of the Ground Round in 1985. 

The Seneca Mall location closed in 1994 as the Seneca Mall site was bulldozed. The following year, about half of the remaining stores became Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurants. The last Western New York location, on Niagara Falls Boulevard, closed in the mid-2000s.

Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo's pop culture history for BN Chronicles, has written six books, and teaches English at Bishop Timon - St. Jude High School. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

Pediatrician, two daughters killed in North Buffalo blaze

A Buffalo pediatrician and two of his daughters died in an overnight fire in North Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Fire Department. The mother injured in the Huntington Avenue fire was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. She was listed in serious condition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News