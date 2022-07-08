[BN] Chronicles: A penny a pound at Ground Round

When Buffalo’s first Ground Round restaurant opened at the Seneca Mall in 1971, it was the sixth in a chain of what was then mostly converted Howard Johnson’s locations.

Through the '80s, the number of Ground Round locations around the country grew past 200, and here in Western New York — a place not always friendly to chain restaurants — there were seven locations in 1985, including a former Howard Johnson’s at Delaware and Sheridan that was converted in 1976.

Now a commonplace staple — in the early '70s, a chain restaurant with a laid-back atmosphere was something new.

“Where the good old days are still happening,” read a 1971 ad. “The Ground Round is that kind of place. Free peanuts at every table. Throw peanut shells on the floor and order a huge pitcher of cold beer or bloody marys or Harvey Wallbangers.”

A 1972 story called the Seneca Mall restaurant “one of the most colorful in the Buffalo area, and the largest in the company's 14-restaurant chain.”

There was seating for 370 in three different dining areas. There was dancing on Saturdays and sing-along piano music six nights a week, but during the days on weekends, there was a clown and popcorn for the kids.

“It’s a family-type restaurant, as well as an adult drinking and eating establishment,” said the 1972 story.

By the 1980s, though it was a chain — the place was a beloved Buffalo institution, especially among kids who remember paying a penny-a-pound for their hamburger, hot dog, or PB&J.

The Seneca Mall location closed in 1994 as the Seneca Mall site was bulldozed. The following year, about half of the remaining stores became Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurants. The last Western New York location, on Niagara Falls Boulevard, closed in the mid-2000s.