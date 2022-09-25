[BN] Blitz: Your guide to Bills-Dolphins: Dorsey returns to Miami, mailbag, scouting report and more

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 25, 2022

Your guide to Bills-Dolphins: Dorsey returns to Miami, mailbag, scouting report, predictions and more

It's always the caveat when talking about a team's chances. You probably heard it at some point heading into this season. Maybe you said it yourself. "As long as they stay healthy, the Bills ..."

Well, here we are in Week 3, and the Bills have been dealt a major blow. Safety Micah Hyde will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

This type of blow, many thought, is the only thing standing between the Bills and a Super Bowl.

"Injuries are one of the biggest deciding factors for any team, every season," Jay Skurski wrote in this week's mailbag. "Players say it so often it comes off as a cliché, but it’s true – the injury rate in the league is 100%. Every team is going to deal with them. It’s all about who gets hurt and how much time they miss."

Imagine if Tre'Davious White played in the playoff game vs. the Chiefs.

This week's mailbag has more on the injury topic, plus how the Bills will match up with Tyreek Hill, why the Bills run infrequently on short-yardage situations, the workweek of a Bills beat writer and much more.

So, how do the Bills slow down Hill and Waddle, the fastest wide receiver duo in the league?

It starts with the pass rush.

Dorsey returns to Miami: From Katherine Fitzgerald: "Start to simply utter the words 'Ken Dorsey’s college record,' and any Bills quarterback will jump in to finish the sentence. '38-2,' Josh Allen interjects. '38-2, baby, yeah!' Matt Barkley said. Dorsey did a lot of winning, sure, but it was those two losses that taught him more than the wins. "You can't look backwards. You can't look forward. You've got to focus on the now," Dorsey said. Read more

PlayAction podcast: How concerned should the Bills be about an inexperienced secondary going up against a resurgent Tua Tagovailoa and his favorite targets, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan also discuss who has exceeded expectations for the Bills so far, plus they examine a couple of areas the Bills will be looking to improve upon. Listen here

Von Miller on Greg Rousseau: “He has all the ability and the mindset to be the best pass rusher in the league,” Miller said this week. “It's going to happen. It's just sometimes things take a little bit of time." Read more

Bills backers in Fort Lauderdale: Bills backers attended a party at the Elbo Room in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Here are photos from the party. View photos

How we see it: Will the Bills move to 3-0 in convincing fashion? Will the Dolphins keep it close and let the Bills know they're coming? Or will Miami earn a statement win? Our staff weighs in with predictions for Sunday. Read more

Bills fans reflect on the tailgating traditions: From Sports Illustrated: "While the animated parking lot scene of today may seem next-level, Bills supporters have been die-hard tailgaters since before the arrival of Josh Allen." Read more

Today in sports history: Sept. 25

