[BN] Blitz: Young Bills fan inspires support after eighth open heart surgery

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Nov. 19, 2021
Bills fan Eddie Mayerik, 6, undergoes eighth open heart surgery, inspires outpouring of support
Eddie Mayerik as born with two heart valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery. In a healthy person, the artery carries blood to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body.
So for the last six years, 6-year-old Eddie and his family have spent much of that time in the hospital.
Eddie's father, Nick, a Bills fan from Illinois, reached out to some of the folks behind Pancho's Army. He wanted to let them know that they've been an inspiration to his son, Eddie.
Of course, as it usually does, Bills Mafia sprung into action.
“What I’ve come to know in the 35, 40 years of being a Bills fan is Bills Mafia is a different crew,” said Marc Johnson, a Bills fan and two-time cancer survivor. “It’s inspiring. And it just makes you want to do more. It makes you want to be a better person. And, really, that’s what Nick and Eddie have done for a lot of people."
Jason Wolf has the inspiring story of “Little Eddie’s Infantry."
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Our predictions: The Bills are favored by a touchdown this weekend vs. the Colts. Too many points? Our staff thinks so. Here's how we see the game shaking out. Read more
Our staff was split on the Patriots-Falcons game last night. Here are our Week 11 picks against the spread. Read more
Gabriel Davis stays patient: “It’s definitely a hard situation to be to in, to be able to not get that many reps, but to still have to go out there and execute in such big opportunities like that,” Davis said Thursday. Read more
Analysis: How the Bills match up with athletic Colts line: Indianapolis brings the most athletic offensive line when it comes to town this weekend. What does the athleticism do for the Colts? "They’re awesome on the move when they're blocking downfield, getting wide on run plays and moving laterally in pass protection," Mark Gaughan wrote. Here's some analysis on the Colts' line and more ahead of Sunday. Read more
Injury report: Spencer Brown was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Thursday morning ahead of practice. Tremaine Edmunds also missed practice. Here's the latest injury report. Read more
View from Vegas: The Colts have not fared well vs. Buffalo in terms of covering the spread. Reason enough to take the Bills to win by more than a touchdown? Read more
Season is about to get intense: In case you missed it, here's Mark Gaughan's column on the Bills' schedule taking a turn from easy to a little more difficult during the next few weeks. Read more
Patriots win again: Led by their dominant defense, which has now allowed a total of 13 points over the last three weeks, the New England Patriots shut out the Atlanta Falcons for a 25-0 road win – their fifth straight victory. Read more
NFL doubles down on taunting: From ESPN: "The NFL sent a memo to clubs this week reaffirming its crackdown on taunting and insisting that it will continue until players change their behavior." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Sabres gave signs a total stinker was coming and they delivered Read more
Observations: Sabres booed off home ice after 'embarrassing effort' in 5-0 loss Read more
Photos: Buffalo Sabres fall 5-0 to Calgary Flames View photos
Colleges: No. 22 St. Bonaventure locks down Boise State in Charleston Read more
Sacred Heart's Kayla Blas helps Northwestern field hockey to NCAA Final Four Read more
High schools: Class AA Far West Regional football preview: Bennett vs. McQuaid Read more
Class A Far West Regional football preview: Jamestown vs. Canandaigua Read more
Class B Far West Regional football preview: WNY Maritime/HS vs. Batavia Read more
Class C Far West Regional football preview: Medina vs. East Rochester/Gananda Read more
Class D Far West Regional football preview: Randolph vs. Oakdield-Alabama/Elba Read more
