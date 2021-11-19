[BN] Blitz: Young Bills fan inspires support after eighth open heart surgery

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Bills fan Eddie Mayerik, 6, undergoes eighth open heart surgery, inspires outpouring of support

Eddie Mayerik as born with two heart valve defects and essentially no pulmonary artery. In a healthy person, the artery carries blood to the lungs to deliver oxygen to the rest of the body.

So for the last six years, 6-year-old Eddie and his family have spent much of that time in the hospital.

Eddie's father, Nick, a Bills fan from Illinois, reached out to some of the folks behind Pancho's Army. He wanted to let them know that they've been an inspiration to his son, Eddie.

Of course, as it usually does, Bills Mafia sprung into action.

“What I’ve come to know in the 35, 40 years of being a Bills fan is Bills Mafia is a different crew,” said Marc Johnson, a Bills fan and two-time cancer survivor. “It’s inspiring. And it just makes you want to do more. It makes you want to be a better person. And, really, that’s what Nick and Eddie have done for a lot of people."