[BN] Blitz: Wyoming to Buffalo pipeline benefiting Bills

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 28, 2021

Wyoming to Buffalo pipeline benefiting Bills

The Bills during a stretch of this training camp had more than a quarter of the 15 University of Wyoming alums in the National Football League.

The number of Wyoming alums on the roster dropped from four to three Friday when wide receiver Rico Gafford was released. Until that point, the Bills not only had four former Cowboys, but four former Cowboys who attended school at the same time.

Josh Allen, Jacob Hollister, Tanner Gentry and Gafford all finished their college careers in 2017 and 2018.

Of course, only Allen and Hollister are going to make the 53-man roster. But Brent Vigen enjoyed the camp while he could. The former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming, now the head coach at Montana State, said "it's certainly something from a former coach perspective that we're all extremely proud of.”