[BN] Blitz: Would JJ Watt, other free agent pass rushers make sense?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 14, 2021
Mailbag: Allen regression concerns, edge rushing needs and more
So JJ Watt was granted a release from the Texans this week, and Stefon Diggs is playing recruiting coordinator on social media.
NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Friday that the best fit for Watt, who will be 32 next season, is here in Buffalo.
The Bills ranked 15th in the league this season in total sacks, down from 12th in 2019. A lot of their regression on defense had to do with their inability to get after the quarterback.
But Watt is not the most coveted pass rusher on the market. There are younger guys, like Tampa's Shaquil Barrett, who will likely command more attention.
In this week's mailbag, a reader asked about the possibility of the Bills going after Barrett:
"Even with the Bills' crying need for a difference-making edge rusher, I'd put those chances at slim to none," Vic Carucci wrote. "Both players figure to be big-ticket free agents and I don't see the Bills making that sort of investment this year."
Read more of Carucci's answer, as well as his thoughts on concerns about Josh Allen's regression, if Leslie Frazier's defensive strategy is obsolete and much more in this week's mailbag.
This week, Chef Darian Bryan is making oxtail with rice and beans, a Jamaican staple that Gabe Davis can't get enough of. Bonus points: you can use your Instant Pot! Watch the video and get the recipe >>
Dig In, Buffalo | Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Next up: O-line: In part four of our series assessing the Bills' status at each position, Mark Gaughan takes a look at the offensive line, where a lot of uncertainty exists on a unit that helped the Bills become the No. 2 offense in the NFL. Two starters will become free agents. A third, center Mitch Morse, counts an awful lot against the cap. What should we expect? Read more
Part 1: Quarterback. Read more
Part 2: Running back. Read more
Part 3: Tight end. Read more
Antoine Winfield Jr. fined: The son of the former Bills cornerback was fined for taunting in Tampa's Super Bowl win. In case you missed it earlier this week, Erik Brady spoke with Winfield's South Davis Elementary School kindergarten teacher, who watched the game and was upset his former student forgot his 3 Rs. Read more
Calvin Johnson and cannabis: The former star receiver has teamed up with a Lions teammate to form "a cannabis company they hope will improve quality of life for those in pain, eliminate some of the negative connotations around marijuana and, of course, make money in their second career." ESPN's Michael Rothstein has an in-depth profile. Read more
Back to lax: Former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan, a college lacrosse player, is heading over to professional lacrosse. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Inside the Sabres: Mental health an area of focus during the pandemic. Read more
Taylor Hall back with Sabres after quarantining as result of positive Covid-19 test. Read more
Inside the NHL: Rapid testing, family spread are the current points of emphasis. Read more
Colleges: Bona's rally comes up short in 67-64 loss at VCU. Read more
Griffs coast to one-sided win at Quinnipiac. Read more
High schools: The X's and O's of married couples in WNY high school sports. Read more
It's Declan Ryan's turn to shine, as Canisius beats Jamestown. Read more
Today in sports history: Sugar Ray Robinson beats Jake LaMotta to win middleweight title in 1951. Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.