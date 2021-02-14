[BN] Blitz: Would JJ Watt, other free agent pass rushers make sense?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 14, 2021

Mailbag: Allen regression concerns, edge rushing needs and more

So JJ Watt was granted a release from the Texans this week, and Stefon Diggs is playing recruiting coordinator on social media.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Friday that the best fit for Watt, who will be 32 next season, is here in Buffalo.

The Bills ranked 15th in the league this season in total sacks, down from 12th in 2019. A lot of their regression on defense had to do with their inability to get after the quarterback.

But Watt is not the most coveted pass rusher on the market. There are younger guys, like Tampa's Shaquil Barrett, who will likely command more attention.