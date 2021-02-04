[BN] Blitz: WNY's Rob Gronkowski almost got a hometown matchup

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Feb. 4, 2021
Rob Gronkowski admits Super Bowl against Bills would have been 'nuts'
Rob Gronkowski said he was getting on the team plane in Green Bay after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the Super Bowl and the text messages were starting to roll in.
Friends and family of the Amherst native were letting him know they were hoping the future Hall of Fame tight end would get a chance to play against his hometown team in the Super Bowl.
“That would have been nuts,” Gronkowski said.
Instead, the 31-year-old who came out of retirement to join his pal Tom Brady in Tampa will get a chance to win Super Bowl No. 4 against the reigning champions. Sunday will be his sixth time playing on the final Sunday of the season.
He's had a remarkable career filled with touchdowns and lots of fun. He told a fun story Monday about the way he tricked Tampa's strength and conditioning coach during home workouts by filming himself during the same workout wearing different shirts so he could send in the other outfits later.
Whatever works. He played a full season for the first time since 2011.
Jay Skurski has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Bills sending 4 WNY nurses to Super Bowl: As part of an NFL initiative to recognize the extraordinary service of health care workers during the pandemic, the Buffalo Bills are sending four Western New York nurses to Super Bowl LV. Read more
Allen to show off Fortnite skills: Allen will participate in the Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II, a 30-team Fortnite tournament that will be aired at 6 p.m. on Twitch. He is one of 30 NFL players who will participate in the tournament. Read more
The Bills kicker who kicked off Super Bowl era: The first NFL-AFL championship game – retroactively known as Super Bowl I – was born as a direct reflex of the New York Giants’ signing Pete Gogolak away from the Buffalo Bills. Gogolak was a kicker from Ogdensburg, N.Y., by way of Hungary. And the first kicker to kick "soccer style." Erik Brady has much more. Read more
Super odds next season: The Bills opened tied as the second choice to win Super Bowl LVI, according to odds released Wednesday online at BetOnline. Read more
The Reid tree: During Andy Reid’s 22 years as a head coach with the Eagles and Chiefs, 11 of his former assistants have gone on to become head coaches elsewhere in the NFL. That list includes current Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who led the Jets from 2015-18. Here’s a list. Read more
Diggs-inspired song: Hip-hop artist Conway the Machine grew up as a Buffalo Bills fan and wanted to be Thurman Thomas when he played football in the street. His latest song draws inspiration from Stefon Diggs. Read more
Kansas City's master plan: From The Ringer's Kevin Clark: "Failure in the NFL can often be traced back to teams trying to fit square pegs in round holes. Kansas City has completely removed this trap. Everyone fits the system because the system is built to include everyone. It is heaven for talented football players. All of the pieces fit." The front office, Clark writes, is executing its master plan to perfection. Read more
Hair scare: The Chiefs learned a barber scheduled to cut the hair of 20 players Sunday tested positive for Covid-19 while backup center Ryan Kilgore was in the chair. Read more
These women are eager for company: From the New York Times: "Two women will coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this year’s Super Bowl, a milestone in the NFL’s gender diversity efforts. Women in football hope their presence quickly stops being noteworthy." Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: The Sabres on pause: Where things stand. Read more
Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour added to Sabres' Covid list; Wild outbreak lists six. Read more
UB: UB football adds wide receiver, Canisius preferred walk-ons to 2021 recruiting class. Read more
UB women wipe out early deficit and win at Akron. Read more
Beauts: NWHL suspends its season due to Covid concerns on eve of playoffs. Read more
Baseball: Delaying the 2021 baseball season makes perfect sense. That’s how we know it won’t happen. Read more
High schools: Carlos Bradberry takes reins as Niagara Falls boys basketball coach. Read more
Where Western New York athletes are going to college as signing period continues. Read more
