[BN] Blitz: WNY's Rob Gronkowski almost got a hometown matchup

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Feb. 4, 2021

Rob Gronkowski admits Super Bowl against Bills would have been 'nuts'

Rob Gronkowski said he was getting on the team plane in Green Bay after his Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the Super Bowl and the text messages were starting to roll in.

Friends and family of the Amherst native were letting him know they were hoping the future Hall of Fame tight end would get a chance to play against his hometown team in the Super Bowl.

“That would have been nuts,” Gronkowski said.

Instead, the 31-year-old who came out of retirement to join his pal Tom Brady in Tampa will get a chance to win Super Bowl No. 4 against the reigning champions. Sunday will be his sixth time playing on the final Sunday of the season.

He's had a remarkable career filled with touchdowns and lots of fun. He told a fun story Monday about the way he tricked Tampa's strength and conditioning coach during home workouts by filming himself during the same workout wearing different shirts so he could send in the other outfits later.