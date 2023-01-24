[BN] Blitz: Without making excuses, Bills grapple with exhausting season

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 24, 2023

'You run out of gas at some point': Without making excuses, Bills grapple with exhausting season

Bills left guard Rodger Saffold described Sunday's season-ending loss as "almost like being in quicksand."

Monday was postmortem day at One Bills Drive. Saffold, like many others, were still grappling with what happened Sunday in Orchard Park, what it says about where the Bills are, and where they need to be.

Micah Hyde, who said he was cleared to return to the AFC championship if the Bills made it, pointed to the team's resiliency. Fans may not want to hear that the day after an embarrassing home playoff loss, but this year's version of resiliency isn't just athlete-speak.

The Bills dealt with more off-the-field happenings this season than most have ever dealt with. The players Monday weren't using that as an excuse, but it's hard to assess the season without that context.

“Just stuff that happened that was clearly out of our control," Hyde said. "And guys just continued to fight and fight and a lot of it motivated us, and just at the end, we just ran out of gas."

Katherine Fitzgerald has more.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Can they run it back?: "No way, no how," Ryan O'Halloran wrote. "It would be roster construction malpractice... What will it take? A near-flawless exercise in salary cap gymnastics." Read more

Bills left to wonder, 'How?': Isaiah McKenzie said he talked to Stefon Diggs Sunday night. "Like, 'How?' Every year, it's the same thing. How? What do we need to do?' " McKenzie said. "I said, 'I don't know, bro.' " Jay Skurski's observations from Monday have more reaction from the Bills, including Sean McDermott answering on game-management decisions, Jordan Phillips needing offseason surgery and more. Read more

Allen pumps up his relationship with Dorsey: Josh Allen took responsibility for some of the shortcomings and made a clear effort to deflect blame away from offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Mark Gaughan wrote. Read more

Miller optimistic he will be ready: Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping to be ready for the start of training camp and optimistic that his recovery from surgery for a torn knee ligament can take six to seven months, rather than the nine months that doctors have projected. Read more

Stadium deal 'almost in the end zone': "We've come a long way, there's just a few technical details that need to be worked out," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "But for anybody who questioned whether this would get done, it's getting done. The Buffalo Bills will have a beautiful new stadium in just a couple of years." Read more

Free agents: The Bills enter the offseason with 21 unrestricted free agents and three restricted or exclusive rights free agents. Here's a list. Read more

Miss anything? Our content hub has all of our in-depth coverage from Sunday's lost and the day after. Read more

