[BN] Blitz: With Najee Harris coming to town, Buffalo's tackling will be tested

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 9, 2021

With Steelers stud back Najee Harris coming to town, Bills know they need to tackle better

The Steelers had the NFL's worst running game in 2020, averaging a league-low 84.4 yards per game.

They tried to kick-start that facet of their offense by adding Alabama's Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick at this year's NFL draft. Harris is 6-1 and 230 pounds and combines that frame with 4.45 40-yard dash time.

“He's one of those guys who, as a running back, has really good vision,” Buffalo's defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

With good vision comes the ability to evade tacklers, and that will put a weakness of the Bills to test in Week 1. The Bills ranked tied for sixth in the NFL last season with 125 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Bills put an emphasis on improving tackling during spring practices and training camp.

It's time to put that to use.