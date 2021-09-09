 Skip to main content
[BN] Blitz: With Najee Harris coming to town, Buffalo's tackling will be tested
[BN] Blitz: With Najee Harris coming to town, Buffalo's tackling will be tested

  • Updated
  • 0
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Sept. 9, 2021

Buffalo Bills training camp (copy)

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and safety Micah Hyde (23) agree the team has to tackle better in 2021.

With Steelers stud back Najee Harris coming to town, Bills know they need to tackle better

The Steelers had the NFL's worst running game in 2020, averaging a league-low 84.4 yards per game. 

They tried to kick-start that facet of their offense by adding Alabama's Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick at this year's NFL draft. Harris is 6-1 and 230 pounds and combines that frame with 4.45 40-yard dash time.

“He's one of those guys who, as a running back, has really good vision,” Buffalo's defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said.

With good vision comes the ability to evade tacklers, and that will put a weakness of the Bills to test in Week 1. The Bills ranked tied for sixth in the NFL last season with 125 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Reference. 

The Bills put an emphasis on improving tackling during spring practices and training camp.

It's time to put that to use.

Jay Skurski has more on the tackling, plus the latest injury report ahead of Sunday's season opener.

'Nobody's going to stop us': Sunday features a matchup of one of last year's best offenses vs. one of last year's best defenses. If you ask Cole Beasley, though, Pittsburgh's defensive prowess does little to lower Buffalo's confidence. "We come out there with the mentality that nobody's going to stop us and we're going to score," he said. Read more

Previewing the season: We published quite a bit of Bills stories yesterday as part of our season preview. Miss any of it? Catch up below...

Jay Skurski went to Lake Tahoe to catch up with Sean McDermott and learn more about how the coach has evolved entering his fifth year on the job. Read more

Jason Wolf wrote about Stefon Diggs and how he spiced up his brand after a rocky end in Minnesota. Read more

Season preview: Can the Bills get to the Super Bowl? Here are their strengths, weaknesses and an outlook for 2021. Read more

Our staff gave predictions for Buffalo's win total, player stat totals, and picked winners for each division and the Super Bowl.

Tony Romo and Cris Collinsworth praised the Bills but said they see improvements in their AFC rivals. Read more

New video series: PlayAction, a new weekly feature from The Buffalo News, will provide smart, bite-sized analysis to get you ready to watch the upcoming Bills game. Mark Gaughan, who has covered the NFL throughout his 38 years at The News, distills X's and O's and strategy relating to how the Bills match up with their next opponent. All in about two minutes. In this week's episode, the focus is on Steelers OC Matt Canada and his shifts and jet motions. Watch here

Editorial Board: Mark Poloncarz dropped the ball in his reversal on a vaccine mandate for Bills games, The News' Editorial Board wrote. "It’s up to every fan to do his or her own calculation of risk vs. reward in attending a Bills game. It could have been different." Read more

Watt returns to practice: From the AP: "T.J. Watt's contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers have dragged on to the point of distraction as the season opener in Buffalo looms on Sunday." Read more

Darnold is ready to move on: Sam Darnold blamed himself for his losses while on the Jets and is ready for his next chapter in Carolina. Read more

Meanwhile, in North Jersey, Zach Wilson is ready to take over as the quarterback of the Jets. Read more

The NFL had a secret virus plan: The LA Times has the inside story on why the league didn't need it. Read more

Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen embracing 'opportunity' to earn starting job with Sabres Read more

Baseball: Mike Harrington: With reverence and class, Derek Jeter finally gets Cooperstown moment Read more

Mike Harrington: Bisons have responded at crunch time and division title is at hand Read more

Bisons stay hot, rally to beat Mets for 10th victory in a row Read more

Colleges: UB volleyball, athletic community rallies around outside hitter Monika Simkova Read more

UB football faces a lofty challenge against Big Ten opponent Nebraska Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

