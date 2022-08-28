[BN] Blitz: With Matt Araiza gone, a look at the projected 53-man roster

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 28, 2022

Bills release Matt Araiza; a look at the final 53-man roster projection

Less than 24 hours after Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott stood at a podium and said the Bills "had more work to do" in addressing the situation surrounding rookie punter Matt Araiza, the Bills decided it was untenable to keep him around.

The Bills released Araiza a little more than 48 hours after the public release of a civil suit against him and two of his former San Diego State University teammates detailed a reported gang rape of a then-17-year-old girl.

“Our culture here is more important than winning football games," a somber Brandon Beane said.

The Bills, Beane said, learned of the situation in July.

Mark Gaughan has the full story from Beane and McDermott's media availability.

With Araiza gone, one more decision has been added to the list ahead for Beane and his staff. The Bills have quite a few difficult decisions on a roster that, from top to bottom, is among the NFL’s best.

NFL teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

So, who stays and who goes?

Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection on who will make up that 53-man roster.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Jay Skurski: Release of Matt Araiza answers one question, but plenty more remain for Bills: "From the moment the details of the lawsuit were made public Thursday by the Los Angeles Times, the Bills' response has been puzzling, at best, and troubling, at worst," writes Jay Skurski. Read more

Transcript: Here's the full text from what Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane said during their news conference Saturday evening. Read more

The Bills faced a difficult choice: Should they push ahead into one of the most anticipated seasons in decades with rookie punter Matt Araiza on the roster? Or should they drop him? It didn't take them long to arrive at dropping him. Michael Petro and Dale Anderson looked at how they got there. Read more

A look at the veteran options for Bills at punter: The Buffalo Bills won't be short of options at punter now that they have released Matt Araiza. Could Grand Island native Brett Kern be one of them? Read more

Poyer returns to practice in noncontact jersey: Star Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 2. He was wearing a red noncontact jersey Saturday. Read more

Friday night observations: There was a lot going on Friday night, but a game was played, albeit one without much meaning. Here were Jay Skurski's observations from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Read more

USA Today columnist rips Bills: In a column published prior to Buffalo cutting Araiza, USA Today's Nancy Armour writes: "The Bills have known about these allegations long enough to have cut Araiza loose if they wanted. The truth is, they care about what he can do with a football, not what he might have done to a high school girl." Read more

How cancer has changed Commanders coach Ron Rivera's life: From ESPN's John Keim: "Rivera's cancer diagnosis in August 2020 changed him. It made him appreciate the details of life and alter his schedule to do things he might not have previously. He's become an advocate for proton therapy and befriended others going through cancer treatments, providing guidance and becoming a de facto cheerleader – as others were for him." Read more

