 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
[BN] Blitz: With low vaccination rate, Bills are walking a tightrope
0 comments

[BN] Blitz: With low vaccination rate, Bills are walking a tightrope

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Aug. 27, 2021

Photos from Buffalo Bills training camp on August 25th (copy)

Bills head coach Sean McDermott would like to see more of his players vaccinated against Covid-19.

Inside the Bills: With one of NFL's lowest vaccination rates, Bills walking a tightrope

Sean McDermott was rather diplomatic when it came to answering a question about his frustration, though he did express his stance.

Just days before the Bills open a 2021 season with Super Bowl aspirations, the topic of vaccinations and protocols won't go away. 

McDermott said he's passionate about what he believes is right. But he respects that there are other viewpoints.

"Respect is important," he said. "It doesn’t mean that I’m not passionate about my position and passionate about what I feel is the right thing to do for the greater good of this country. That, in my opinion, means getting vaccinated."

The Bills have done quite a bit of educating on the topic, McDermott said, but it's possible the team has the lowest vaccination rate in the NFL. 

Right now, we're seeing that impact. The Bills, Jay Skurski writes in his latest Inside the Bills column, are walking a tightrope.

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Observations: Josh Allen will play in the preseason after all. Sean McDermott said some players will "come out of the locker room after half and give it a series in the third quarter.” Who else will suit up? Katherine Fitzgerald has more from Thursday's practice. Read more

Beasley, McKenzie fined: Thursday morning, Isaiah McKenzie shared on social media that he was fined $14,650 by the NFL for failing to wear a mask inside the team facility. Cole Beasley said he was fined, too. Read more

Photos: The Bills practiced inside Highmark Stadium Thursday. Here's what it looked like. Read more

Zack Moss shakes off the rust: In case you missed it, running back Zack Moss is feeling a lot better on the field. All it took was getting hit. Read more

League-wide rate: From the AP: "The NFL says 93% of players are vaccinated for Covid-19 and the league wanted mandatory vaccination, but the NFLPA wouldn’t agree to it." Read more

Five years later: From Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes: "When quarterback Colin Kaepernick gently knelt during the national anthem in 2016, he set off an earthquake. We feel those aftershocks today." Read more

The Chargers, led by Justin Herbert, could be a surprise: From The Ringer: "The Offensive Rookie of the Year is getting a new offense designed by a veteran coordinator who previously worked hand-in-hand with Drew Brees. Will L.A. emerge as a legitimate contender in 2021?" Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Hockey: Inside the NHL: With stalemate continuing, Sabres might have to consider pivoting on Eichel Read more

Hockey community rallies around former Beauts player Jordan Ott in bout with breast cancer Read more

New Sabres defenseman Will Butcher motivated to 'prove people wrong' this season Read more

Colleges: UB football 10 players to watch: Five on offense, five on defense Read more

New St. Bonaventure athletic director Joe Manhertz: 'I’ll never be afraid to ask anyone for their support' Read more

UB will require fans to wear masks at home football games Read more

High schools: Section VI coaches honored for sportsmanship; service award winners announced Read more

Former Clarence assistant Paul Loweecey says he's the next Williamsville East girls soccer coach Read more

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News