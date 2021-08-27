[BN] Blitz: With low vaccination rate, Bills are walking a tightrope

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Aug. 27, 2021
Inside the Bills: With one of NFL's lowest vaccination rates, Bills walking a tightrope
Sean McDermott was rather diplomatic when it came to answering a question about his frustration, though he did express his stance.
Just days before the Bills open a 2021 season with Super Bowl aspirations, the topic of vaccinations and protocols won't go away.
McDermott said he's passionate about what he believes is right. But he respects that there are other viewpoints.
"Respect is important," he said. "It doesn’t mean that I’m not passionate about my position and passionate about what I feel is the right thing to do for the greater good of this country. That, in my opinion, means getting vaccinated."
The Bills have done quite a bit of educating on the topic, McDermott said, but it's possible the team has the lowest vaccination rate in the NFL.
Right now, we're seeing that impact. The Bills, Jay Skurski writes in his latest Inside the Bills column, are walking a tightrope.
