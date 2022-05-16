[BN] Blitz: With heavy hearts, Hyde, Allen show love at charity softball game

BY JEFF NEIBURG

May 16, 2022

With heavy hearts, Micah Hyde, Josh Allen show big crowd love at charity softball game

A day after a horrific, racist attack on the Black community in Buffalo, Micah Hyde's charity softball event almost didn't happen.

"We had a bunch of conversations yesterday and into this morning,” Hyde said. “Yesterday, I’m going to be honest, we didn’t feel right even having this game."

Inside Sahlen Field, the "heartache was palpable," Mark Gaughan wrote.

"There’s hate in the world," Hyde said. "You try to erase it with love. We’re out here today showing the community love."

More than 10,000 fans attended Hyde's event, which benefitted his I’MagINe For Youth Foundation. Hyde announced a portion of the proceeds would be donated to the families of the 10 people killed Saturday at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

Before the game, event sponsors donated a check for $200,000 to Hyde’s foundation.

