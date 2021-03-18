[BN] Blitz: With Emmanuel Sanders, Bills have one-year upgrade

BY JEFF NEIBURG
March 18, 2021
Analysis: Emmanuel Sanders offers Bills one-year upgrade at WR
Out goes John Brown, in comes Emmanuel Sanders. Brown will turn 31 in two weeks. Sanders turned 34 Wednesday.
That age is all that stands in the way of Sanders being a slight upgrade over Brown and perhaps a big difference maker for the Bills in 2021. The key word there is perhaps, because nothing in the NFL gets easier when you turn 34, especially at a position that requires agility like wide receiver.
Mark Gaughan doesn't seem too worried about Sanders' age. "Watch his play for New Orleans last season and you don’t see a guy who has trouble separating from cornerbacks," Gaughan wrote. "Sanders looks like a receiver with 'juice.' ”
The Bills will need all of that juice to help complement Stefon Diggs.
Gaughan has the breakdown, with some video, on how the Bills could use Sanders' abilities.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Levi Wallace returns: The Bills and the cornerback agreed to terms on a one-year contract, the team announced Wednesday. Read more
In case you missed it earlier this week, Jay Skurski sized up the cornerback market. Read more
Notebook: The Bills named a new player engagement director Wednesday. Who is it, and who is he replacing? What did the Bills get back for Lee Smith? Which Bills found new homes Wednesday? Those answers here. Read more
Kim Pegula speaks out: Among those with ties to professional sports who issued statements following recent violence against Asians is Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula, who included a link on social media to anti-Asian violence resources. Read more
John Brown has a new home: The receiver agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reported on Wednesday. Read more
Bringing back Boettger: The Bills guaranteed the right of first refusal should guard Ike Boettger receive an offer from another team. Here are the details of his tender. Read more
Veterans prosper: Emmanuel Sanders is one of a few NFL veterans who showed that it paid to have some experience. Here's a look at some veterans who did well for themselves in free agency. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Mike Harrington: Another coach got fired. It's time for Sabres players to show some pride Read more
What's next for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams? Hire a coach, forge a team identity. Read more
Mike Harrington: Ralph Krueger's buzzwords made no impact on his players Read more
Colleges: Former UB coach Nate Oats has Alabama rolling into NCAA Tournament Read more
Western New York ties abound in NCAA Tournament Read more
Life in the bubble: Boredom, isolation pose new challenges at unusual NCAA Tournament Read more
High schools: High school hockey notebook: Small schools sectional field filled with contenders Read more
Lancaster's Morganne Dee closing in on elusive 100 career points in hockey Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.