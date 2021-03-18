[BN] Blitz: With Emmanuel Sanders, Bills have one-year upgrade

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Analysis: Emmanuel Sanders offers Bills one-year upgrade at WR

Out goes John Brown, in comes Emmanuel Sanders. Brown will turn 31 in two weeks. Sanders turned 34 Wednesday.

That age is all that stands in the way of Sanders being a slight upgrade over Brown and perhaps a big difference maker for the Bills in 2021. The key word there is perhaps, because nothing in the NFL gets easier when you turn 34, especially at a position that requires agility like wide receiver.

Mark Gaughan doesn't seem too worried about Sanders' age. "Watch his play for New Orleans last season and you don’t see a guy who has trouble separating from cornerbacks," Gaughan wrote. "Sanders looks like a receiver with 'juice.' ”

The Bills will need all of that juice to help complement Stefon Diggs.