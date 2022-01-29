 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
[BN] Blitz: With Daboll headed to the Giants, what's next for the Bills?
  • Updated
BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 29, 2022

Bills Chiefs (copy)

Reports Friday night indicated that for Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll may want to bring Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey to New York with him, presumably as the New York Giants' offensive coordinator.

On the move: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named New York Giants' new head coach

The Buffalo Bills had two attractive head coaching candidates on their staff last offseason in coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. The duo was just as popular – if not more popular – during this offseason's head coaching cycle.

And when assistant general manager Joe Schoen left the Bills to join the New York Giants in the GM role, it seemed like he might end up with one of the coordinators as his head coach.

That became a reality Friday, when the Giants hired Daboll to be the replacement for Joe Judge.

The 46-year-old West Seneca native has his first NFL head coaching gig, his profile amplified over the last few seasons because of the way Josh Allen has developed as a quarterback.

It seemed clear that Daboll would be leaving his hometown. If it wasn't the Giants, there were reports linking him as a frontrunner for the job in Miami.

What will the Bills do to replace him? Jay Skurski has more. 

READ MORE

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

Donations from Chiefs fans continue to climb: The John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo has received more than $411,000 from more than 18,000 donors, most of them in the Kansas City area, as of Friday night. Read more

Voice of the Bengals will be in K.C. Sunday. He would much rather be in WNY: Dan Hoard grew up in Chautauqua County. He almost had a dream come true (sort of) if the Buffalo Bills got by the Kansas City Chiefs. Erik Brady has the story on an announcer who grew up idolizing Van Miller. Read more

Running it back isn't so simple: Last year, the Buffalo Bills made it a goal to bring back their guys. They returned 21 of 22 starters. This year, it's not that simple. Here's Jay Skurski's analysis. Read more

Editorial: Deciding playoff games with a coin toss shows that the NFL needs an overtime rules reset, The News' Editorial Board says. Read more

Generational shift: From The New York Times: "The evolution at the NFL’s most important position has been clear even with familiar names frequently making deep playoff runs. Today’s emerging stars are taking on more of their team’s offensive load." Read more

Refurbishing fields: The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Buffalo Sabres: Sabres' goalie situation gets dicier as Michael Houser enters Covid-19 protocol Read more

Colleges: UB men's basketball drops 74-53 loss to Ohio at Alumni Arena Read more

'It's a man's world': Male athletes leading way in NIL money Read more

High schools: Bishop Timon beats St. Joe's 69-55, extends winning streak to four on Paul Fitzpatrick Jr. night Read more

Lancaster's Zack Winnicki qualifies for New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship in March Read more

Today in sports history: Jan. 29

Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.

