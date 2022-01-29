[BN] Blitz: With Daboll headed to the Giants, what's next for the Bills?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

Jan. 29, 2022

On the move: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named New York Giants' new head coach

The Buffalo Bills had two attractive head coaching candidates on their staff last offseason in coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. The duo was just as popular – if not more popular – during this offseason's head coaching cycle.

And when assistant general manager Joe Schoen left the Bills to join the New York Giants in the GM role, it seemed like he might end up with one of the coordinators as his head coach.

That became a reality Friday, when the Giants hired Daboll to be the replacement for Joe Judge.

The 46-year-old West Seneca native has his first NFL head coaching gig, his profile amplified over the last few seasons because of the way Josh Allen has developed as a quarterback.

It seemed clear that Daboll would be leaving his hometown. If it wasn't the Giants, there were reports linking him as a frontrunner for the job in Miami.