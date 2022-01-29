[BN] Blitz: With Daboll headed to the Giants, what's next for the Bills?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
Jan. 29, 2022
On the move: Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll named New York Giants' new head coach
The Buffalo Bills had two attractive head coaching candidates on their staff last offseason in coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier. The duo was just as popular – if not more popular – during this offseason's head coaching cycle.
And when assistant general manager Joe Schoen left the Bills to join the New York Giants in the GM role, it seemed like he might end up with one of the coordinators as his head coach.
That became a reality Friday, when the Giants hired Daboll to be the replacement for Joe Judge.
The 46-year-old West Seneca native has his first NFL head coaching gig, his profile amplified over the last few seasons because of the way Josh Allen has developed as a quarterback.
It seemed clear that Daboll would be leaving his hometown. If it wasn't the Giants, there were reports linking him as a frontrunner for the job in Miami.
What will the Bills do to replace him? Jay Skurski has more.
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Donations from Chiefs fans continue to climb: The John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo has received more than $411,000 from more than 18,000 donors, most of them in the Kansas City area, as of Friday night. Read more
Voice of the Bengals will be in K.C. Sunday. He would much rather be in WNY: Dan Hoard grew up in Chautauqua County. He almost had a dream come true (sort of) if the Buffalo Bills got by the Kansas City Chiefs. Erik Brady has the story on an announcer who grew up idolizing Van Miller. Read more
Running it back isn't so simple: Last year, the Buffalo Bills made it a goal to bring back their guys. They returned 21 of 22 starters. This year, it's not that simple. Here's Jay Skurski's analysis. Read more
Editorial: Deciding playoff games with a coin toss shows that the NFL needs an overtime rules reset, The News' Editorial Board says. Read more
Generational shift: From The New York Times: "The evolution at the NFL’s most important position has been clear even with familiar names frequently making deep playoff runs. Today’s emerging stars are taking on more of their team’s offensive load." Read more
Refurbishing fields: The NFL Foundation is awarding a variety of organizations in 30 locales with a total of $6 million to build or refurbish neighborhood football fields. Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Buffalo Sabres: Sabres' goalie situation gets dicier as Michael Houser enters Covid-19 protocol Read more
Colleges: UB men's basketball drops 74-53 loss to Ohio at Alumni Arena Read more
'It's a man's world': Male athletes leading way in NIL money Read more
High schools: Bishop Timon beats St. Joe's 69-55, extends winning streak to four on Paul Fitzpatrick Jr. night Read more
Lancaster's Zack Winnicki qualifies for New Balance Nationals Indoor Championship in March Read more
Today in sports history: Jan. 29
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.