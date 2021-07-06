[BN] Blitz: With Andre Roberts gone, who returns kicks?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

July 6, 2021

Training camp question: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole on kick returns?

Andre Roberts is not walking through that door.

Well, he will Week 4, just as a member of the Houston Texans.

But the speedster who made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and led the NFL with a 30-yard average on kickoff returns last season leaves the Bills with a sizable hole at the kick returner spot.

There's very little competition for starting spots during training camp this year, so the silver lining here is at least it may be fun to see what coach Sean McDermott called an "open competition" play out.