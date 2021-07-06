[BN] Blitz: With Andre Roberts gone, who returns kicks?

BY JEFF NEIBURG
July 6, 2021
Training camp question: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole on kick returns?
Andre Roberts is not walking through that door.
Well, he will Week 4, just as a member of the Houston Texans.
But the speedster who made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons and led the NFL with a 30-yard average on kickoff returns last season leaves the Bills with a sizable hole at the kick returner spot.
There's very little competition for starting spots during training camp this year, so the silver lining here is at least it may be fun to see what coach Sean McDermott called an "open competition" play out.
Isaiah McKenzie figures to be the favorite. But what about Brandon Powell, who had some success with the Falcons? Or Marquez Stevenson, the rookie who has some impressive speed on film?
In the sixth part of our series on the questions facing the Bills entering training camp, Mark Gaughan asks: Who fills the Bills' gaping hole as kick returner?
MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS
Can Levi Wallace hold off Dane Jackson? Yesterday's training camp question asked if Levi Wallace, entering his fourth season, would have the same luck hanging onto his starting spot in 2021 as he has in the past. Dane Jackson is his youngest challenger yet. Read more
How we got here: In case you missed it, here are the four previous installments in the series...
Part 1: What can Stefon Diggs do for an encore? Read more
Part 2: How many quarterbacks should the Bills keep on the 53-man roster? Read more
Part 3: How many defensive linemen will make the roster? Read more
Part 4: Who's ready to emerge for the Bills? Read more
Firework photos: The Bills hosted Fourth of July fireworks show at Highmark Stadium. Here are some photos. View photos
Latest on Rodgers: Aaron Rodgers said he's spent his offseason working on himself. He skipped mandatory minicamp, but he'll be on a made-for-TV golf event Tuesday night. Read more
From NFL.com: "Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy delivered his latest monthly column on the team website and did not mention the disgruntled quarterback at all." Read more
Mailbag: In case you missed it, Vic Carucci answered your Bills questions this week. Will Josh Allen wait for Lamar Jackson to sign? Are the Patriots a real threat? Read more
MORE TBN SPORTS
Sabres: Sabres hiring Sam Ventura to lead GM Kevyn Adams' analytics department Read more
Blue Jays: Mike Harrington: Lots to ponder after Jays' long homestand ends in loss to Rays Read more
Colleges: Three UB athletes, including football's Kevin Marks, announce marketing partnerships Read more
UB forward Josh Mballa withdraws from NBA draft consideration, will return to Bulls Read more
High schools: Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Club has successful trip to Independence Day Regatta Read more
Have thoughts on the [BN] Blitz newsletter and our Bills coverage? Email Executive Sports Editor Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com.