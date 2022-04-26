[BN] Blitz: With a deeper roster, how will Bills approach the NFL draft's third day?

BY JEFF NEIBURG

April 26, 2022

With a deeper roster, how will Bills approach the NFL draft's third day?

In each of the last few drafts, the Bills have entered the annual event with a deep roster that doesn't have many holes.

Players selected in the later rounds by teams like Buffalo are in a tough spot: going to a good team has its advantages, but making the roster is a lot harder.

Still, Brandon Beane and his staff have had a few hits on Day 3 recently, such as linebacker Matt Milano, wide receiver Gabriel Davis and kicker Tyler Bass.

Will Beane and the Bills have a good chance at striking again with some late picks this time around?

The draft is considered a deep one, but Beane hinted that he doesn't think the approach to this one is much different. The board is the board.

Katherine Fitzgerald has the story on the Day 3 approach.

MORE BILLS & NFL NEWS

What Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. could bring: If the Clemson corner is to last until pick 25, he's on a list of players that are top candidates to be selected by the Bills. If they do select him, what would the Bills be getting in Andrew Booth Jr.? Read more

Hochul defends stadium deal: "We have a large state with a lot of different interests, and I know this is important to the identity of Western New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "It's a small market team, and it's really hard to keep a team ... here, and we got the job done." Read more

Nick Foles to receive award from Frank Reich in Buffalo: Foles will receive the Call to Courage Award from the former Bills quarterback in Buffalo on May 7. Read more

McKenzie auditions for 'America's Got Talent': Isaiah McKenzie told his Twitter followers last week that he had been invited to Los Angeles to audition for the television show. What was is talent? Read more

Bills in 'This is Us': From Alan Pergament: "NBC's 'This is Us' has a super Buffalo Bills angle on Tuesday night’s episode. I’ve seen it but can’t reveal any spoilers about the episode, titled 'The Night Before the Wedding.'" Read more

Bills, rest of NFL have had good luck with first-round cornerbacks: If the Bills decide to focus on a cornerback with their first-round selection, history will be on their side, both local and national. Mark Gaughan took a look at the numbers and this year's CB class. Read more

History of the 25th pick: Cornerback has been a popular selection at pick 25 over the last 20 years, with six corners coming off the board in that spot. As recent picks show: a great player can be found at that spot. Read more

How “Eff them picks” could change the first round of the NFL Draft: From The Ringer: "For decades, the NFL draft was seen as the epicenter of team-building. This offseason, though, many teams dealt their picks for veterans. What does that aggressiveness show about how teams view the draft? And why are franchises like the Packers and Chiefs going the opposite way?" Read more

MORE TBN SPORTS

Sabres: Tage Thompson's breakthrough season for Sabres on the verge of franchise history Read more

Sabres Notebook: Kyle Okposo is a practice casualty, status unknown Read more

Jack Eichel in danger of another playoff miss as Golden Knights collapse in shootout loss to Sharks Read more

Colleges: Moving pieces: Why pace of transfer portal could pick up this week Read more

Former UB quarterback John Stofa, the first Cincinnati Bengal, dies at age 79 Read more

For MAAC, Saint Peter's NCAA Tournament run means added boost in revenue Read more

